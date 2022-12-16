Twitch streamer WeFoundTheBody gets called out for slamming a viewer for announcing their mother's death

Twitch streamer John "WeFoundTheBody" found himself in a pool of criticism after a clip of him surfaced in which he was seen berating a user in his stream for announcing their mother's death. For context, Alicia "MissNerdyCurvy," a fellow streamer and long-time member of WeFoundTheBody's community, was slammed for answering back to a question that John had asked.
Following Alicia's comments, John went on a verbal rampage on why Alicia was wrong to announce the tragic news, implying that they were killing the vibe of the livestream. John's remarks quickly drew a lot of criticism for being insensitive and disrespectful towards the chat member. Alicia shared a Twitlonger, addressing the situation.
Streaming community denounces WeFoundTheBody following his cold remarks
WeFoundTheBody found himself in a pickle after being called out by the streaming community for his seemingly heartless comments towards MissNerdyCurvy. The latter shared a Twitlonger explaining the situation:
"I was on mobile/tv so things were delayed a little but they continue to talk about other things and one of the things made me laugh. In chat, I accidentally said lmao well my mom died when I meant to say Lmao! At what they were saying prior and then add well my mom died."
They continued:
"But it came off wrong and my poor grammar became a awkward moment of them critiquing me about how to spell and properly use punctuation like I was in school. Honestly my mistake like they mentioned we don’t want it to come off as them or me laughing about my mothers passing."
They further added:
"I know that I’ve overshared and stepped out of bounds, but the response wasn’t it especially for someone grieving im not a child and shouldn’t be talked down as one."
After being called out, WeFoundTheBody proceeded to make an apology video. However, his defense was clearly not made out of a sense of remorse but rather one that justified his actions.
Internet's reaction to the drama
MissNerdyCurvy's post was amplified across the internet as streamers such as MoistCr1TiKaL and HasanAbi went on to berate John for his comments:
Here are some other reactions to the comment:
Since sharing the Twitlonger, MissNerdyCurvy has received an overwhelming amount of support and affection from fellow netizens. They took to their socials to express their gratitude towards the fans who sent their condolences.
They also added that they did not intend any harm or hate towards John, posting a tweet stating that they did not wish for anyone to "bully" or "harass" WeFoundTheBody.
