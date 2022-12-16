Twitch streamer WeFoundTheBody gets called out for slamming a viewer for announcing their mother's death

Twitch streamer John "WeFoundTheBody" found himself in a pool of criticism after a clip of him surfaced in which he was seen berating a user in his stream for announcing their mother's death. For context, Alicia "MissNerdyCurvy," a fellow streamer and long-time member of WeFoundTheBody's community, was slammed for answering back to a question that John had asked.

Following Alicia's comments, John went on a verbal rampage on why Alicia was wrong to announce the tragic news, implying that they were killing the vibe of the livestream. John's remarks quickly drew a lot of criticism for being insensitive and disrespectful towards the chat member. Alicia shared a Twitlonger, addressing the situation.

twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss6slj… I know that I’m also in the wrong a little for saying “well my mom died” in a stream after being asked where have I been but the response just isn’t it fam…I made a tweet longer thingy to share a little background but here ya go.. I know that I’m also in the wrong a little for saying “well my mom died” in a stream after being asked where have I been but the response just isn’t it fam…I made a tweet longer thingy to share a little background but here ya go.. twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss6slj… https://t.co/hDGpa44pta

Streaming community denounces WeFoundTheBody following his cold remarks

WeFoundTheBody found himself in a pickle after being called out by the streaming community for his seemingly heartless comments towards MissNerdyCurvy. The latter shared a Twitlonger explaining the situation:

"I was on mobile/tv so things were delayed a little but they continue to talk about other things and one of the things made me laugh. In chat, I accidentally said lmao well my mom died when I meant to say Lmao! At what they were saying prior and then add well my mom died."

They continued:

"But it came off wrong and my poor grammar became a awkward moment of them critiquing me about how to spell and properly use punctuation like I was in school. Honestly my mistake like they mentioned we don’t want it to come off as them or me laughing about my mothers passing."

They further added:

"I know that I’ve overshared and stepped out of bounds, but the response wasn’t it especially for someone grieving im not a child and shouldn’t be talked down as one."

youtu.be/AcaCwLwfmB4 Hey, I made a video to reply to all of the nice folks on Twitter. Check it out. It's short. Only 8 minutes. Hey, I made a video to reply to all of the nice folks on Twitter. Check it out. It's short. Only 8 minutes.youtu.be/AcaCwLwfmB4

After being called out, WeFoundTheBody proceeded to make an apology video. However, his defense was clearly not made out of a sense of remorse but rather one that justified his actions.

Internet's reaction to the drama

MissNerdyCurvy's post was amplified across the internet as streamers such as MoistCr1TiKaL and HasanAbi went on to berate John for his comments:

Here are some other reactions to the comment:

Duckable 🦞 @Duckable_ @MissNerdyCurvy you're obviously a frequent viewer based on his first question, so his lack of any empathy or care for how he talks to you is very telling of how he views his community - not as people, but as potential money. He didn't like what you said because it could detract viewers. horrid. @MissNerdyCurvy you're obviously a frequent viewer based on his first question, so his lack of any empathy or care for how he talks to you is very telling of how he views his community - not as people, but as potential money. He didn't like what you said because it could detract viewers. horrid.

puta @oliviiaazy @MissNerdyCurvy It’s funny to see how people are calling it “trauma dumping” the guy said “omg where have u been at” she made the comment “well my mom died” and just attacked her. it wasn’t trauma dumping? If u are a streamer and u don’t wanna hear the opposite of I’m doing “GOOD” then don’t ask @MissNerdyCurvy It’s funny to see how people are calling it “trauma dumping” the guy said “omg where have u been at” she made the comment “well my mom died” and just attacked her. it wasn’t trauma dumping? If u are a streamer and u don’t wanna hear the opposite of I’m doing “GOOD” then don’t ask

Trauma dumping is absolutely a thing. Is that what you did? It is absolutely not. A short "sorry for your loss, hope things get better" would have been fine. But to single you out and make a bad situation worse? I'm sorry you had to deal with that. @MissNerdyCurvy That is unbelievable.Trauma dumping is absolutely a thing. Is that what you did? It is absolutely not. A short "sorry for your loss, hope things get better" would have been fine. But to single you out and make a bad situation worse? I'm sorry you had to deal with that. @MissNerdyCurvy That is unbelievable. Trauma dumping is absolutely a thing. Is that what you did? It is absolutely not. A short "sorry for your loss, hope things get better" would have been fine. But to single you out and make a bad situation worse? I'm sorry you had to deal with that. 😔

I know your pain & loss, if you ever need someone to talk to please don’t hesitate to message me! @MissNerdyCurvy He just kept going on… to a point where he was trying to embarrass you?! He could’ve shown some empathy there considering you stated you was a regular, I’m so sorry.I know your pain & loss, if you ever need someone to talk to please don’t hesitate to message me! @MissNerdyCurvy He just kept going on… to a point where he was trying to embarrass you?! He could’ve shown some empathy there considering you stated you was a regular, I’m so sorry. I know your pain & loss, if you ever need someone to talk to please don’t hesitate to message me! 💖

I don't understand people like this.



He asked you a question & you answered.



I don't understand why the anger was needed. Literally no excuse to react like this.



Also, people need to learn difference between trauma dumping and answering a question. @MissNerdyCurvy I am sorry for your loss.I don't understand people like this.He asked you a question & you answered.I don't understand why the anger was needed. Literally no excuse to react like this.Also, people need to learn difference between trauma dumping and answering a question. @MissNerdyCurvy I am sorry for your loss.I don't understand people like this. He asked you a question & you answered. I don't understand why the anger was needed. Literally no excuse to react like this.Also, people need to learn difference between trauma dumping and answering a question.

Alicia ✨🖤 @MissNerdyCurvy My Twitter and DMs are basically broken. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has show their condolences and love along with who has shown support. please remember to be kind as best as you can to one another. But I’m going to say this final take + My Twitter and DMs are basically broken. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has show their condolences and love along with who has shown support. please remember to be kind as best as you can to one another. But I’m going to say this final take +

Since sharing the Twitlonger, MissNerdyCurvy has received an overwhelming amount of support and affection from fellow netizens. They took to their socials to express their gratitude towards the fans who sent their condolences.

Alicia ✨🖤 @MissNerdyCurvy I Have been saying in my discord all day and i have other proof saying that i do not want anyone to bully or harass this streamer but after i got hate rated and my wordes were autocorrected mistakenly to something i did not mean to say since its a typo. NO this is childish twitter.com/PKsavvy/status… I Have been saying in my discord all day and i have other proof saying that i do not want anyone to bully or harass this streamer but after i got hate rated and my wordes were autocorrected mistakenly to something i did not mean to say since its a typo. NO this is childish twitter.com/PKsavvy/status…

They also added that they did not intend any harm or hate towards John, posting a tweet stating that they did not wish for anyone to "bully" or "harass" WeFoundTheBody.

