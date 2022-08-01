“Move the f*ck on”: Twitch streamer xQc fires back at racism accusations

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" recently hit back at racist accusations following the Greekgodx's ban on Twitch for seemingly mocking an Asian family during his livestream.

On July 28, 2022, the latter received the ban from the Amazon-owned platform on charges of racism. However, he subsequently denied all the accusations, saying that the Asian family he was impersonating in the viral clip was actually Greek.

Dimitri @Greekgodx This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat… This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat…

The tweet instantly went viral, with several streamers, fans, and followers accusing him of mocking Asian languages. In that regard, Twitch's most popular streamer, xQc, took to his official Twitter handle to comment on the suspension. However, soon after, the tables turned, and the Canadian streamer found himself in hot water and had to urge people to move on with their lives, saying:

"Yes, people even used to own slaves not long ago. Move the f*ck on."

xQc defends himself following Greekgodx's recent Twitch ban

A clip from Greekgodx’s July 28, 2022, broadcast went viral on multiple social media platforms in which he can be seen being offensive.

As the clip gained traction on Twitter, the streamer responded with an explanation in a tweet of his. xQc took offense to the tweet and instantly called out Greek but was soon slapped with numerous accusations calling him a racist.

Greekgodx's tweet (Image via Dimitri/Twitter)

One Twitter user urged Twitch to take similar action against xQc for mocking the Asian language during streaming. Naturally, xQc wasn't going to sit back and take all the heat.

Jackson 🐦 @Jaction_ @xQc @Greekgodx xQ, he has been doing the Asian voice since the Tyler1 days, why wasn't any action taking place then, he has done this Asian voice many times bro so I'm pretty sure he isn't playing a character or trying to be offensive here. @xQc @Greekgodx xQ, he has been doing the Asian voice since the Tyler1 days, why wasn't any action taking place then, he has done this Asian voice many times bro so I'm pretty sure he isn't playing a character or trying to be offensive here.

Replying to all the assertions, the Canadian content creator highlighted the fact that people learn, grow, and improve with time and that they should also move on with their lives.

xQc asks people to move on (Image via xQc/Twitter)

Notably, this isn't the first time the popular personality has come under fire for his racist remarks. Back in 2018, xQc was suspended from the Overwatch League for using an in-game emote in a “racially disparaging manner.”

Clearly, the beef between prominent streamers is far from over. Suffice to say, both personalities have a tremendous amount of fans on their streaming channels, so it's no surprise that their clash drew a lot of attention. All in all, it seems like the controversy regarding Greek's most recent Twitch ban will likely continue to be the talk of the community.

