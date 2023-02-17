Twitter goes wild as news of Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy starring in Mark Wahlberg movie "The Family Plan" goes viral

YouTuber and Twitch sensations Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy are going viral after posting pictures on social media with Mark Wahlberg, as the streamers reveal their roles in the Hollywood star's upcoming movie The Family Plan.

Fans and fellow streamers have been going gaga over the tweets and posts as they flood the comments with congratulatory replies, memes, and jokes. Both Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy's posts combined have gotten over half a million views within an hour of being posted on Twitter.

RAE @Valkyrae

Just wrapped filming The Family Plan I’m in a Mark Wahlberg movie!!!Just wrapped filming The Family Plan I’m in a Mark Wahlberg movie!!!Just wrapped filming The Family Plan ☺️🎉 https://t.co/Uu8XwH5tw2

The 100 Thieves co-owner revealed that they had finished filming their roles in the Simon Cellan Jones-directed action comedy film - The Family Plan. The movie casts Mark Wahlberg in the lead role along with Michelle Monaghan and is being produced by Apple and Skydance Media. The Family Plan has yet to receive a release date.

"Crossovers are getting out of hand": HasanAbi, Myth, and streamers react as Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy announce roles in Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film

100T iiTzTimmy @iiTzTimmy So i’m going to be in a movie🧍🏻The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg… wut So i’m going to be in a movie🧍🏻The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg… wut https://t.co/lmxwU5K34A

Both Valkyrae and iiTzTimmy are part of the 100 Thieves esports organization and have a huge following on their respective platforms. The latter is one of the foremost FPS streamers on Twitch, with over 2.6 million followers on the platform. Meanwhile, the former's work as an OG streamer has cemented her reputation in the streaming community, with many dubbing her the Queen of YouTube after she started exclusively streaming on the platform in early 2020.

Being online celebrities with large communities of loyal fans, news of them starring in a Mark Wahlberg movie was quite a big deal. Both their tweets and posts immediately caught the eye of their followers as fellow content creators started to weigh in on the subject as well.

While many congratulated them on their success, some shared witty jokes and memes, such as fellow 100 Thieves member and Apex Legends player Vaxlon, who joked about it being a crossover:

"These crossovers are getting out of hand"

The official 100 Thieves Twitter account was quite surprised at the developments and expressed it under both posts.

Fellow streamers from Offline TV, Quarterjade, and Sydeo vocally supported their achievements, tweeting:

Twitch's resident political commentator HasanAbi made a joke praising Valkyrae for having managed to star in a film with iiTzTimmy, prompting reactions from both the streamers and their fans:

Valorant streamer Felxinja had a similar joke:

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @Valkyrae @markwahlberg ‍ @iiTzTimmy it’s insane that you got to be in a movie with THE TIMMY. Mark is cool too @Valkyrae @markwahlberg @iiTzTimmy it’s insane that you got to be in a movie with THE TIMMY. Mark is cool too 😮‍💨

Here are some more general reactions from fans and streamers:

blau @blaustoise @Valkyrae @markwahlberg @iiTzTimmy DID YOU TELL HIM IT WAS POGGERS TO MEET HIM?? OMG DADDY MARK @Valkyrae @markwahlberg @iiTzTimmy DID YOU TELL HIM IT WAS POGGERS TO MEET HIM?? OMG DADDY MARK

While iiTzTimmy joined 100 Thieves relatively recently, Valkyrae has been a part of the group for over four years and has been a co-owner since 2021.

Read more about her upcoming plans to go to Japan with streamers HasanAbi, Sykkuno, and others.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes