"Two famous gambling addicts met for the first time" - Streaming community reacts to Adin Ross' interaction with Neymar at Miami Heat game

In a surprising crossover, Kick streamer Adin Ross had an unexpected courtside encounter with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr, who presently plays for PSG in Ligue 1. The sight of them together was naturally unusual for fans, leading to numerous expressions of astonishment as the duo posed for a photo together. The pair were attendants of the NBA encounter between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Despite being starkly different, the two men have one similarity - they have gambled on stream. Pointing this out, one fan said:

🚶‍♂️ @InSainnn @AdinUpdatess *Two famous gambling addicts met for the first time irl @AdinUpdatess *Two famous gambling addicts met for the first time irl

"Two famous gambling addicts met for the first time."

Did Adin Ross speak to Neymar about Kick? Fans speculate

Adin Ross, previously of Twitch, was spotted in person at the Miami Heat game alongside Neymar Jr. Before the match began, they engaged in a brief conversation, with fellow streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" also in attendance. The three even took a moment to pose for a photograph together.

Neymar and Adin are recognized for their involvement in gambling streams. However, the former, who occasionally streams on Twitch, has had to discontinue his slots streaming due to Twitch's prohibition on unlicensed gambling platforms like Stake.com.

On the other hand, Adin has transitioned to Kick, a streaming platform backed by Stake. A verified fan page of Adin asked if the streamer had discussed the possibility of Neymar joining Kick. They posted:

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate



You think Adin told Neymar about Kick? Adin Ross and BruceDropEmOff meet Neymar.You think Adin told Neymar about Kick? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Adin Ross and BruceDropEmOff meet Neymar.You think Adin told Neymar about Kick? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JcIUbt3P6E

Adin has not yet commented on their interaction. However, if Neymar were to join Kick, he wouldn't be the first prominent celebrity to do so. Rapper Drake was recently spotted streaming on the platform as well.

Here are some notable reactions to their unusual meeting:

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross and Bruce meeting Neymar Adin Ross and Bruce meeting Neymar 🐐❤️ https://t.co/BjP9lZ5H8G

Tyler @Tyler91372789 @AdinUpdatess the difference between the internet and irl @AdinUpdatess the difference between the internet and irl 😂

dayluvAR @munkiz_ @AdinUpdatess Proof internet shot dont matter fr @AdinUpdatess Proof internet shot dont matter fr

fennecs @Billal_Ait @AdinUpdatess bro really met neymar and knows nothing about him @AdinUpdatess bro really met neymar and knows nothing about him 😭

Some fans even poked fun at fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" after Adin met Neymar before him. For those unaware, IShowSpeed is vocal about his interest in footballers, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo:

Adin Ross was also pictured with American rapper J Cole. The duo were, in fact, seated beside each other during the game.

As for the match, Denver Nuggets won 109-94, taking the lead in game three (2-1). Game four is scheduled for tomorrow (June 9) as the Heats attempt to make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes