When is NBA Finals Game 4? Date, time, venue and more

Following Wednesday night's matchup, Game 4 of the NBA Finals is slated for Friday, June 9th. Heading into Game 3, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have each won one game.

With the Nuggets having homecourt advantage, Game 4 of these finals will take place in Miami at the Kaseya Center. So far this postseason, Jimmy Butler and company have played well on their home floor. Leading up to Game 3, they have a record of 6-2.

One thing the Heat have in their favor is that Denver has been up-and-down in the playoffs playing away from their home floor. They are barely above .500 with a record of 4-3. Miami will surely be looking to take advatnage of this as they look to take a commanding lead in the series.

When and where to watch NBA Finals Game 4

For those that are looking to tune into Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tip off is scheudled for 8:30 PM Eastern Time. The Broadcast, like every game of this series, will be aired on ABC.

So far, this series has yet to disappoint. Despite Nikola Jokic erupting for 41 points in Game 2, the Miami Heat were able to beat the Denver Nuggets on their home floor. Jamal Murray had a chance to send the game into overtime, but was unable to get his three-point attempt to fall.

With each side already winning a game, there is no telling what the series might look like heading into Friday night. The Nuggets could be looking to tie things back up before flying back to Denver, or Miami might find themselves with an opportunity to came a commanding 3-1 lead.

Despite what some critics thought, this has been an eventful finals. Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic were two of the top performers this postseason, and both are fighting their hardest to secure their first title.

