Two Side Gamers crowned Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars champions

The Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars has concluded with Two Side Gamers (TSG Army) emerging champions. They won 5,00,000 diamonds in prize money.

This Invitational Free Fire event, scheduled for February 6th; featured the top 12 creators from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It boasted a prize pool of 10,00,000 diamonds.

A total of six matches were played. TSG Army topped the table with 41 kills and 85 points. It was followed by Gaming with Nayeem, who had 24 kills and 70 points. Bshow Mgr secured third place with 29 kills and 68 points, while Total Gaming secured fourth place with 22 kills and 57 points.

Free Fire south Asia showdown Overall standings

The first match played in Bermuda was won by TSG Army with eight kills, followed by The Skinzo FF with seven kills. Total Gaming secured third place with five kills.

The second match played on the Purgatory map was won by Total Gaming with six kills. Gaming with Nayem secured second place in the match with seven kills.

The third and fourth match, played on the Kalahari and Bermuda map was won by TSG Army with eleven and thirteen kills. Soneeta secured second place with seven kills in the third match. Bshow Mgr secured second place in the fourth match.

Gaming with Zihad clinched the fifth match, which was played in Purgatory with seven kills. Gaming with Nayeem emerged victorious in the final match of the day with three kills.

Free Fire South Asia showdown: Overall points table

1st Place: TSG Army: 85 Points

2nd Place: Gaming with Nayeem: 70 Points

3rd Place: Bshow Mgr - 68 Points

4th Place: Total Gaming: 57 Points

5th Place: The Skinzo FF: 56 Points

6th Place: Gaming with Zihad: 51 Points

7th Place: RKG Army: 45 points

8th Place: Sooneeta: 41 points

9th Place: Desi Gamers: 34 points

10th Place: Unusual Gamers: 31 points

11th Place: Tonde Gamer: 24 points

12th Place: Illusionist YT: 19 points

Prize distribution for the Free Fire South Asia showdown

Free Fire south Asia showdown Prize pool

Total Prizepool: 1,000,000 diamonds

1st Place: 5,00,000 diamonds - Two Side Gamers

2nd Place: 3,00,000 diamonds - Gaming with Nayeem

3rd Place: 2,00,000 diamonds - Bshow Mgr