Twomad's shocking death: Everything we know so far

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Muudea “Twomad” was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The Canadian YouTuber got his start creating content for games like Fortnite and Overwatch. However, he had been reported missing for several days, and when the Los Angeles Police Department came to his home, they discovered that he was dead at his desk and had likely been so for quite a few days.

There has been speculation on the cause of his death, as well as horrifying accusations of drug abuse, death threats toward other content creators, and even pedophilia. We’ll go over everything we know about Twomad’s passing below.

Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of drug use, alleged sexual assault, and pedophilia.

Twomad’s death: What has happened so far?

Among the barrage of posts on X from Twomad was a concerning one for many: just pictures of several guns. This was made on February 8, 2024. The streamer had reportedly gone missing, with nobody hearing from him for several days. This led to a welfare check from the LAPD, only to find the streamer dead at his own desk.

While much of the YouTuber's passing is a mystery, Discord revealed he was playing Overwatch 2 at the time of his death (Image via Twitter)

Muudea had reportedly been playing Overwatch 2 before his death, as it appeared to have been playing on his computer for about five days. This information came from Slade91021 on X, who showed that the YouTuber had been playing Overwatch 2 for that length of time.

There was also a wealth of drug paraphernalia at the YouTuber’s home, leading some to believe that he died of an overdose. A toxicology report is currently underway, but it can take several weeks to complete. As of this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Appalling accusations in the wake of Twomad’s death

In the wake of Muudea's death, serious allegations have come to light. These come from James “Jameskii” on a post that has now had over 27M views. James would offer up some truly horrifying accusations in his post:

“I can finally say it. Twomad was a rapist and a pedophile. Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done.”

The post from Jameskii was also corroborated by another content creator, Ross “RubberRoss,” known for his time creating content with Game Grumps.

James would accuse Twomad of multiple murder attempts as well as rape and pedophilia, including the harassment of a 13-year-old in a mental hospital. Ross confirmed threats on James’ life during TwitchCon in his quote-tweet on February 14, 2024:

“This is a lot. But yeah, I witnessed first hand Twomads threats on James' life during TwitchCon. He couldn't even go home because he knew his address and was on route to Vegas after threats. He had to use our hotel room to hide out while waiting for law enforcement.”

Others, such as Keemstar, would open up about Muudea's behavior. He would state that friends of the YouTuber opened up about his behavior years ago, the culprit being the drugs Muudea was taking:

"His close friends told me years ago his drug use was the main cause of his horrible behavior. After that, he was accused of multiple sex crimes. I was again told he was on drugs. His weird behavior last year on Twitter, again drugs. Now he's passed, again drugs. Don't do drugs."

This led to many being furious with Keemstar for keeping this information quiet instead of saying something that could have led to justice or at least stopped some of Twomad’s actions.