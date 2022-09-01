Ubisoft finally allows players to preserve DLCs of older Assassin's Creed games following massive protests

Assassin's Creed is Ubisoft's largest ever franchise by many counts, and there have been several games that have delighted fans over the past two decades. However, there was disheartening news earlier that the company is looking to close the online service of certain games.

However, the France-based gaming studio appears to have returned to its earlier decision, even if that's temporary.

Earlier in the year, Ubisoft announced that it would be terminating the online services of several older titles. It goes well beyond Assassin's Creed, as other iconic titles like Anno 2070 would have met the same fate. Naturally, fans were highly displeased with it.

Last month, we posted about decommissioning the online services of some of Ubisoft's older games on September 1, 2022, and today we have an update.

The termination of the online service will stop all kinds of multiplayer activities that can be done in these games. Moreover, the decommissioning would have meant users would have lost access to all DLC content even if they had bought them.

Fans felt the decision was harsh and couldn't understand why their access to the DLCs would be taken away. Thankfully, there's some excellent news in this regard that Ubisoft has announced.

With Ubisoft's change of plans, Assassin's Creed fans can finally breathe easy

As mentioned earlier, Ubisoft had announced the decision to decommission the online support for several older titles it owns. While the company never adequately explained why most feel it's to cut down on costs. There have been rumors of financial troubles and potential takeovers as well.

There are further changes that will undoubtedly appease the fans. Had the earlier decision been followed, all the games on the list would have stopped operating today (September 1). Barring one, all other titles will now be decommissioned on October 1.

Users can download all their entitled DLCs for games like Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 release), Far Cry 3, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist and store them locally. All the DLCs will work as long as gamers activate them before October 1.

Once the decommission happens, it will not be possible to obtain any achievements that require multiplayer progression or gameplay. Assassins Creed III will lose the ability to connect to any multiplayer modes, as well as any online leaderboards.

The biggest news comes for Anno 2070, as the city builder has been completely removed from the list. While the multiplayer aspect of the other games will be removed, players can at least preserve all DLCs.

In simpler words, the game's future is safe for the foreseeable time being.

Ubisoft announced the update to the original post, citing that the results are based on their efforts to reduce disruption. However, fans shouldn't forget the role of the protests on social media following the unwanted announcements.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood has been delisted and oddly enough, that was the version of the game in the series bundle on Steam. 2 DLC maps that were single-player related are no longer accessible, though no deluxe upgrade ever existed apparently





Ubisoft to disable online services and DLC activation for some of its older games, even if you bought them full price

haha bro you don't get it, they're like, disabling dlc for assassin's creed 6: ezio's origin so you can get the updated and more polished version of the dlc in assassin's creed 7: brotherhood deluxe legacy enhanced edition

don't forget to pre-order for booba templar costume pack

All those who participated in the protests can breathe easy as their objectives have been fulfilled. However, they are advised to download all the DLCs within the next 30 days to avoid losing access.

