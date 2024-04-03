Ubisoft Forward announced for June 2024: How to watch, what to expect, and more

Ubisoft recently announced the date for the upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase, which is scheduled to go live in June. Similar to 2023's event, the next one is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Although Ubisoft did not confirm what players can expect to see during the showcase, there are a few things that are likely to happen.

These events primarily showcase games from the French publisher's catalog, which have either already been announced or are due for release within the next fiscal year. Here's everything players need to know about Ubisoft Forward 2024.

Note: We will be updating this article with more information as they are revealed by Ubisoft.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024

Similar to previous Ubisoft Forward showcases, this year's event will be held live in Los Angeles, right alongside the Summer Games Fest 2024. While it is a live event, that fans can attend if they're able to do so, the entire showcase will also be livestreamed simultaneously for fans all over the world on all of Ubisoft's official channels on YouTube, and Twitch.

Additionally, if players happen to miss out on watching the livestream, they can get updates on new game announcements, trailers, and more on Ubisoft's official X and YouTube channels. As of writing this article, Ubisoft has not announced a specific time when the event will go live.

However, if last year's schedule is anything to go by, the showcase should start at around 9:45 am PT/12:45 pm ET. Once Ubisoft announces the official time for the event, we will update the article.

What to expect from the upcoming Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has a ton of games that have already been announced but are due for a proper showcase. These include:

Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland - A free-to-play title with The Divison series, with a focus on PvP and PvE.

- A free-to-play title with The Divison series, with a focus on PvP and PvE. Splinter Cell remake - The remake was announced last year but is yet to get a proper gameplay showcase.

- The remake was announced last year but is yet to get a proper gameplay showcase. Assassin's Creed Codename Red - The Japanese-era Assassin's Creed that fans have been asking for a long time.

Also, we can expect to get a glimpse at Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is the new hub for everything Assassin's Creed, akin to what Activision employs for Call of Duty wit Call of Duty HQ. Other games that might make an appearance during the showcase, but aren't too likely to do so, are:

XDefiant - A F2P PvP arena shooter in the same vein as Ghost Recon and The Division.

- A F2P PvP arena shooter in the same vein as Ghost Recon and The Division. Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - A F2P mobile game, that aims to deliver a similar experience to the console and PC versions of The Divison.

- A F2P mobile game, that aims to deliver a similar experience to the console and PC versions of The Divison. Star Wars Outlaws - The latest title from Massive Entertainment, and an original single-player story set within the Star Wars universe.

- The latest title from Massive Entertainment, and an original single-player story set within the Star Wars universe. Assassin's Creed Hexe - The next mainline installment in the Assassin's Creed series after Codename Red, which is also touted to be the "darkest" and a completely "different" experience compared to the series' past.

Ubisoft has yet to give a confirmed list of games that are scheduled to be showcased during the event. As such, take the above-mentioned information with a grain of salt.