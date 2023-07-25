Ubisoft reportedly cancels Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, doubles down on Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft has seen mild success with new IPs, but rumors of project cancellations are expected, with Immortals Fenyx Rising, the 2020 open-world action-adventure game, apparently set to receive a successor. However, sources close to VGC have stated that plans for a new entry have been canned. This falls in line with the publisher's previous public announcements that several projects are no longer in production.

While no titles were named, this seems to be one of them.

Why was Immortals Fenyx Rising allegedly canceled by Ubisoft?

Explore a vast, vibrant world steeped in Greek mythology (Image via Ubisoft)

The Immortals Fenyx Rising successor was said to be under construction at Ubisoft Quebec. However, VGC states that this decision was made due to the publisher wishing to focus on their most profitable IPs. In other words, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and some other titles continue to see massive sales across the board.

It is not particularly surprising since many of their newer projects have been underperforming. This has led to confirmations of cancellation by the publisher themselves.

Regardless, it is still a shame as the Immortals Fenyx Rising IP definitely had potential. The 2020 game saw lukewarm reviews due to much of the gameplay feeling by the numbers instead of something truly innovative.

Battle iconic monsters and meet revered deities from ancient Greek lore (Image via Ubisoft)

Upcoming sequels, however, could have allowed the developers to stretch their wings further and perhaps truly create a winning formula. In fact, last year, industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed that a successor was in development at Ubisoft Quebec. It was said to be based on Polynesian mythology but was in the pre-production phase at that point.

Given it was only in the early stages of development, perhaps this cancellation was for the best. Better sooner than later, right? However, it is disappointing news for fans who loved Immortals Fenyx Rising despite its flaws.

On the flip side, Ubisoft has plenty of Assassin's Creed in the pipeline.

These range from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage to projects still not unveiled outside of their codenames. The stealth action-adventure series is clearly far from being done.

While many players are looking forward to the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, Ubisoft has expressed interest in diving into more live service titles.

At the end of the day, it remains to be seen if Ubisoft will return to Immortal Fenyx Rising in the future. Looking at the way things are now, players might be waiting for a while.

Immortals Fenyx Rising was released on December 3, 2020. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.