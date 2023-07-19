How does the new EU regulation demanding removable batteries affect Nintendo Switch?

As per a new regulation from the European Union, future gaming devices under Nintendo and other console makers will require to have removable batteries that can be easily changed by the user. This will affect Nintendo Switch, too, as it concerns every appliance that uses batteries. As such, Sony's PlayStation controllers with non-removable batteries will also have to comply.

Furthermore, they must be changeable by normal users using commercially available tools. What does this mean for Nintendo and its user base going forward?

When does this new EU regulation for Nintendo Switch and other platforms come into effect?

The newly passed EU regulation mandates replaceable batteries for new phones and handheld gaming devices sold in the EU from 2027 onwards! Looking forward to more control over our device's battery life and easier replacements!

This new rule will come into play in 2027. Hence, console makers have enough time to plan ahead for the future. Here is the official statement from the EU document:

"Any natural or legal person that places on the market products incorporating portable batteries shall ensure that those batteries are readily removable and replaceable by the end-user at any time during the lifetime of the product. That obligation shall only apply to entire batteries and not to individual cells or other parts included in such batteries."

It reads further:

"A portable battery shall be considered readily removable by the end-user where it can be removed from a product with the use of commercially available tools, without requiring the use of specialised tools, unless provided free of charge with the product, proprietary tools, thermal energy, or solvents to disassemble the product."

Lorax EPI @LoraxCompliance The regulation will replace the 2006 battery directive and it will bring in new requirements including rules on removability, recycled content and labelling. The regulation will soon be published in the EU Official Journal and it will enter into force 20 days after publication.

In simple terms, this is a push for making battery production more efficient to reduce waste. Furthermore, it is a good idea for consumers too. As it stands now, plenty of devices that feature non-removable batteries would require users to replace the device entirely.

This can incur extra expense on the user's behalf, and yes, it does contribute to extra waste especially as the controller or device can be in perfectly fine working condition. Since this regulation is a few years away, fans can expect the rumored Nintendo Switch successor to be designed around it.

While this news will appeal to many fans, it remains to be seen how hardware makers adjust to it. Putting the extra costs of manufacturing discreet battery packs aside, it will certainly be a challenge to provide a safe and failproof setup. Furthermore, with the advent of non-removable batteries, devices have become sleeker and more compact in design.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model released in 2021 (Image via Nintendo)

This change will affect the end-user usability from a bulk and aesthetic perspective. Smartphones, in particular, will see the biggest impact as most phones these days feature non-removable batteries due to super-slim designs. Some devices, like tablets, also have particularly large batteries. So users will need to be ready to compromise to accommodate this rule.

That said, this regulation also grants users the right to make battery swaps independently. In other words, hardware manufacturers must make the battery and device chassis as easy to use as possible. After all, users should not need to resort to a technician or complicated tools to change a battery. Instead, they should be able to do so using simple household tools like screwdrivers.

How companies tackle this puzzle will be interesting to see in a few years. Those intrigued by the Nintendo Switch, check out some major games coming to the hybrid handheld console later this year.