Nintendo Switch 2's rumored feature might be new to consoles, but not PCs

The Nintendo Switch 2 is easily one of the worst secrets in gaming history. It is no surprise to players that the popular hybrid console from Nintendo will be getting a new successor soon. However, the near-constant ebb and flow of rumors over the past few years have fueled player excitement. Cue the latest set of rumors concerning the next-gen Nintendo console.

For starters, a new rumor on 4chan detailed an alleged dev kit that was spotted by the poster. Then another unrelated leak suggests more studios have received a dev kit for the next Nintendo Switch. Let's take a look at what this could mean for fans.

Is Nintendo Switch 2 real? New rumors fuel further speculation

The 4chan leaker describes themselves as an airport TSA. They came across a Nintendo R&D employee carrying a console in a locked case. The device was described as boxy and had a controller with it. This sounds like a dev kit - a hardware unit used to create and test games for a target console platform.

The most notable feature was a couple of scroll wheels beside the triggers on the controller. This is interesting since that has been a domain of PC gaming. Mouse scroll wheels navigate menus or select options in PC games. Sure, there are third-party scroll wheel attachments available for modern controllers.

But there has not been a mainstream one with such a design. Curiously, Nintendo had patented something eerily similar to this a while back. This does hurt the rumor's credibility, as the leaker could have made this story up after referring to the patent. After all, not every rumor will turn out legitimate.

El kit de desarrollo de Switch 2 ha llegado a España.



El kit de desarrollo de Switch 2 ha llegado a España.

Que un estudio español ya disponga del kit, frente a la política de secretismo de Nintendo, es un impulso en sus relaciones e indica que estamos en las últimas fases previas a la presentación de la consola.

So the validity of this leak is still up in the air. Although interestingly, this is the second time leaks suggest kits have been reportedly sent out. The second rumor, however, seems more plausible.

This comes from Twitter user @NWeedle. A game development studio in Spain has received a dev kit for the Nintendo Switch successor. Much hubbub about the mystery studio points to it being MercurySteam. This Spanish developer is renowned for the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games.

They also created Metroid Dread in collaboration with Nintendo. Before an official announcement, the leaker also unveiled the critically acclaimed 2021 sci-fi sidescroller. Furthermore, the leaker suggests this move will further "boost relations" between the studio and the Japanese gaming giant.

This does heavily point towards MercurySteam as the secret developer. Given the leaker's history, there is a good chance this information is accurate. Assuming it is, we are inching ever closer to the system's official reveal. Because yes, it very much is a thing. Over the years, there have been too many rumors from many different sources for this to be a fluke.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and potential release date

Just revealed Bobby Kotick and Nintendo have had active talks about the next-generation Nintendo console



Also says that apparently Next-Gen Nintendo console is close to Gen 8 power (PlayStation 4 / Xbox One)

When we talk about next-gen, performance discussion is a no-brainer. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has recently also hinted at this. Amidst the ongoing FTC fiasco with Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant, Kotick revealed that the system is comparable to the eight-gen Sony and Xbox machines.

So far, past rumors claim it will utilize the Tegra 239 - a custom variant of the existing Nvidia Orin chipset. This would effectively put it at the PS4 level, at the very least. This falls in line with Kotick's statement. Currently, the Nintendo Switch is in-between PS3 and PS4.

If the console gets announced, it will likely release late this year or early next year. The current Nintendo Switch is due for an upgrade as it boasts the dated Tegra X1 SoC (system on a chip) from 2015. Players will have to wait and watch as to how things unfold.

