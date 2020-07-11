UFC 4 video game cover hinted

EA Sports's video game UFC 4 cover has been leaked.

Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya appear to be favorites for the cover.

Jorge Masvidal & Israel Adesanya

During UFC 251 the cover of the newest UFC video game, UFC 4 will officially be revealed. But the thing about the news is, you can't keep things secret for long. Even with non-disclosure agreements in place. There's always a leak somewhere.

Through social media sites, and those with their noses close to the video game world have all but figured out who's being blessed with the honor. After all, it's not the famed "Madden Curse".

Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya share the cover of UFC 4

Sites such as Forbes.com, MMAsucka.com, and Sportbible.com have all let out details of the game. As well as Connoisseur of Combat on twitter. And EA Sports themselves revealed some hints about the game. It appears that "Gamebred" Jorge Masvidal and "The Last Stylebender" Israel Adesanya share the cover. UFC 3's cover boy was Conor McGregor.

Also in the game apparently are even better graphics than in the past. An opening reminiscent of something out of Mortal Kombat, a Kumite type set up are two highlights. Then there are the crossovers. This time two super heavyweight boxers will be a part of the festivities. They being, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Holders of all the belts. So a true dream fight could be Tyson versus Jon Jones, or AJ against Francis Ngannou.

The payout for Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya while not being part of their "fight contracts", would net both a large amount of money. Part of which might be a reason Jorge Masvidal was willing to take a little less to fight Kamaru Usman tonight with that other money coming in.

The 30-year-old Nigerian born Adesanya is on the verge of being the face of the company. And as long as he stays undefeated he'll ride that wave all the way to the bank. The official reveal though most likely will happen before the co-main event tonight.