"Ungrateful, you're a brat:": Malena hilariously lists the things she apparently loves about Nmplol

Malena “Malena” Tudi and Nick “Nmplol” Polom are IRL streamers and have produced some of the most savage and hilarious moments in the better part of the last couple of years. The couple produced yet another side-splitting moment when Malena listed everything she loved about her partner.

Although they're both IRL streamers, they play their fair share of games as well. Nmplol regularly plays games such as World of Warcraft, GTA V, and Fortnite. Malena, on the other hand, is popular in the PUBG, Rust, and World of Warcraft communities.

Malena states how Nmplol is never wrong, as it's always "someone else's fault"

Although the two have been living together for a really long time, Nmplol must've hoped the conversation would churn up in his favor.

Interestingly, Malena had other plans. She took a deep breath before listing the things she apparently loves about her long-time boyfriend and Twitch streamer, Nmplol.

Here's what she said:

"Here's you. Ungrateful, you're a brat. Your whole system doesn't really work. You're always snotty, you're allergic to everything because you weren't exposed to anything as a child. You don't know how to row a boat, you don't know how to cut wood. If the world ends tomorrow you'd have no idea what to f***ing do. You can't eat food because it's textured."

Naturally, Nmplol looked pretty perplexed. Just as he thought Malena's list was coming to a glorious end, she continued in what seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"You don't know what raincoats are. You don't know how to dress up for any weather. You don't know how to prepare for anything. There's no repercussions to any problems or whatever you do because it's always someone else's fault. Your biggest problem is what should I eat next."

It's safe to say that Malena had her share of fun, leaving Nmplol red-faced. The two have produced some of the finest moments in the last few months so it's safe to assume this was another one of their pleasant pranks.

Just recently, Malena misinterpreted Andrea Hall's recital of US President Joe Biden's pledge of allegiance (which she did in both English and sign language) as a form of "TikTok" dance.

Nmplol couldn't stand this and accused her of being insensitive and apologized to the viewers for her mistake, though it seemed she genuinely didn't mean to be offensive in the first place.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider