"I apologize for her stupidity": Twitch streamer confuses sign language for TikTok dance

Recently, Twitch streamer Malena “Malena” Tudi got hilariously reprimanded by her husband/fellow Twitch streamer, Nick “Nmplol” Polom.

The two Twitch streamers were watching President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge of allegiance, which was led by firefighter Andrea Hall. Andrea Hall is a firefighter/union leader from Fulton County, Georgia, and led the pledge of allegiance in English and in sign language.

When Twitch streamer Malena Tudi saw Andrea reciting the pledge of allegiance in sign language, she mistook it for a “TikTok” dance. Her husband and Twitch streamer Nmplol gave out an irritated reaction and called his wife stupid.

Twitch streamer mistakes sign language for a “TikTok” dance, gets told off by husband

As can be seen in the video, both Malena Tudi and Nick Polom were watching the pledge of allegiance silently, and both were standing as a sign of respect. Malena was walking around the room, and said the following when she saw Andrea Hall reciting the pledge in sign language.

“Wait, is she making a TikTok video?”

Almost immediately, her husband Nmplol lost his calm and turned to her. However, Malena needed an explanation to understand what she was looking at, and keep arguing with her husband.

“Dude, are you insensitive? It’s the hand gestures. You’re insensitive!”

Malena refused, and said that she is not insensitive, which made Nmplol even angrier, as he sat down on his chair.

“I am sitting down. I cannot stand anymore. It’s sign language Malena, you’re stupid. Twitch, I apologize for her stupidity.”

While quite a few people reacted on YouTube with hilarious responses, some commented upon the extent of ignorance that Malena Tudi had just shown. Nmplol appeared very annoyed as well, and appeared to be sulking at his wife.

Nmplol and his wife are IRL streamers, although both play a variety of video games as well. Nick regularly plays games such as World of Warcraft, GTA V, and Fortnite. Malena, on the other hand, is popular for her content related to PUBG, Rust and World of Warcraft.