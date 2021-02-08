Unleash your inner beast in Free Fire’s Project Cobra

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2020, according to App Annie, invites Survivors to unleash their inner beast with the game’s latest patch and its next major event, Project Cobra.

It features a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and a host of in-game activities that will reward Survivors with a ton of free exclusive Project Cobra content.

In Project Cobra, Survivors will be introduced to Shirou, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle. As he improves, his strength manifests itself into various Cobra effects. These become more visually impressive the stronger he gets, making him as stylish as he is deadly.

Shirou isn’t the only aspect wrapped in style, as Project Cobra players will find themselves completely engrossed in this event in many ways. These include a unique interface, peak day activities, cumulative login events, and collecting Cobra coin tokens in exchange for Project Cobra-themed rewards.

Our latest map, Bermuda Remastered, introduced in The New Beginning, will be available in many popular game modes (Team Deathmatch and Clash Squad) and during Project Cobra.

Players will meet Shirou in Project Cobra

Along with Project Cobra’s launch, Free Fire received another major update. This will include Clash Squad Season 5, the new Dynamic Duo System, updates and adjustments to Training Grounds, and significant changes to the social system.

This update makes it easier for Survivors to invite others to their game and accept or reject group invites while they’re in the middle of a game.

Free Fire to celebrate most installed game of 2020 milestone

In addition to Project Cobra and its next major update, Free Fire is celebrating its achievement of becoming the most downloaded game in 2020, according to App Annie, by offering additional rewards to all Survivors.

Players will need to log into Free Fire between February 4th and February 8th to receive their special rewards.

Free Fire continues to notch milestones

Free Fire is an amazing game that continues to evolve thanks to its incredible community. Garena is proud to receive each and every Free Fire player's support and hopes to continue making them proud!