PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game enjoys a remarkable presence in the Indian mobile gaming community and has a fast-growing audience.

Recently, Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for its comeback as a ban was imposed on the title about two months back.

Earlier this month, they had received news from PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of PUBG Mobile coming soon. Players were over the moon after receiving this news, but no insight has been provided on the exact release date of the new iteration.

Also read: What is the Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile that has decreased the game’s size to 610 MB?

Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version pre-registration page shows “unavailable” button on TapTap Store, gets over 400k followers

The unverified PUBG Mobile India page show the “unavailable” buttons on TapTap Store

A few days after the initial announcement from the South Korean company, a pre-registration page of PUBG Mobile India for Android and iOS had surfaced on TapTap Store. Since there was no official statement from the Korean company about the pre-registrations, the players were perplexed and divided over its authenticity.

Some users took to Twitter while others debated about its legitimacy in the comments section itself.

A screenshot from the review section

Advertisement

A screenshot from the review section

A screenshot from the review section

A screenshot from the review section

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India is now available for pre registration on TapTap app store#pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/ntamnjl8Ik — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) November 12, 2020

Pre-registration available on taptap. It is real pic.twitter.com/IrjxpRimO8 — Jinx_Palooka (@Jinxed31487416) November 13, 2020

Even though the pre-registration page wasn’t verified, it crossed the mark of 200k registrations in a short time. PUBG Mobile India is also rated 9.7 on the same app and now has over 425k followers.

Advertisement

However, it appears that this unverified pre-registration link was taken down from the TapTap Store and eventually removed. The pre-registration buttons for both platforms have been replaced with the ‘unavailable’ button, as shown in the picture above.

Apart from the game’s announcement, the PUBG Corporation also stated it would be promoting the establishment of a subsidiary in the country. Progress is being made on this front, as PUBG India is now a registered company with the Ministry of Corporate affairs.

Also read: PUBG India officially registered as a company with paid-up capital of 5 lakh INR, Krafton’s Head of Corporate Development named director