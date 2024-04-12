Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero closed beta (Amplifying Test) date and time

The official Zenless Zone Zero closed beta (CBT 3) dates have been announced, and it is slated to begin on April 18, 2024. This information comes courtesy of the official Twitter/X account of Zenless Zone Zero, which went into detail about an additional technical test that is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform.

A breakdown of the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta (Amplifying Test) can be found below.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta (Amplifying Test) begin?

As detailed in the post above, the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta (CBT 3) Amplifying Test begins on April 18, 2024 at 11:00 (UTC +8). This start time applies to successful applicants for the Android, iOS and PC versions of the closed beta test.

Additionally, ZZZ has also prepared a separate technical test for the PlayStation 5 version, which is set to begin on April 25, 2024 at 11:00 (UTC +8).

Keep in mind that these timings are subject to change in the case of unforeseen delays to the usual schedule.

Information regarding the distribution of CBT 3 passes will be announced at a later date. Participants will be selected at random from the entire pool of entries and are likely to be intimated via an official email.

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action-adventure role-playing title from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The game takes place in “New Eridu”, as players assume control of “proxies” and a colorful cast of members, diving headfirst into combat against a wide roster of enemies. The title features punchy visuals and real-time combat, much like Honkai Impact 3rd.

Zenless Zone Zero is expected to release sometime later in 2024, across the PlayStation 5, PC, Android and iOS devices.

Stay tuned for more Zenless Zone Zero updates on Sportskeeda.