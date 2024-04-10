Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test (closed beta) signup process, date, deadline and requirements

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) has been on the radar for a long time, considering that it is HoYoverse’s next entry into the gacha series. After multiple betas on PC, the game is finally heading towards a PS5 Technical Test, which will commence shortly. Although the accounts for closed beta servers are limited, fans can have the opportunity to access them as long as they complete the signup process.

This article further outlines everything there is to know about the ZZZ PS5 Technical Test requirements, signup deadlines, and more.

Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test signup date and deadline

HoYoverse has previously confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PS5, at State of Play 2024, which commenced on February 1. The recent announcement brings official news about the upcoming Technical Test for the console.

The signup process for the ZZZ PS5 closed beta begins on April 10, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). As always, fans can enroll as testers on the official webpage. Remember, there is a deadline for registration, which is about seven days.

The signup window closes on April 17, 2024, at 3 PM (UTC+8). That said, details about the Technical Test start time will be announced separately.

How to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test

Zenless Zone Zero doesn't have a release date yet, but players will be able to play the game as long as they get access to the closed beta. Speaking of that, the signup process for the ZZZ PS5 Technical Test is fairly simple.

Head to the test sign-up page. For quick access, click on this link.

Log in to your respective HoYoverse account.

Initiate the survey by clicking on Start at the bottom of the page.

at the bottom of the page. You will be registered for a chance to participate in the test once you complete and submit the survey.

The enrollment is open to users aged 16 or older. If you succeed in the test qualification, HoYoverse will notify you via email.

Lastly, the ZZZ beta will be issued through a redemption code. It is worth noting that any form of progress in the Technical Test will not be carried over to the live servers.