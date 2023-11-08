"Use it to promote Twitter streaming" - Mizkif invites Elon Musk to his gameshow Schooled, fans react

Matthew "Mizkif" invited Elon Musk to his Twitch gameshow 'Schooled' in a recent post on X. The streamer stated that the show would attain a million viewers and could be used as a possible medium for the promotion of Elon's own platform's streaming service.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was purchased by Elon Musk on October 27, 2022. Since then, he has made many significant changes to the platform. Recently, he showed interest in developing a live broadcasting service that can be utilized by X users. He has even tested this concept previously by streaming an hour of gameplay from Blizzard’s Diablo PvP arena.

Seeing this, it wasn't a surprise that Matthew wanted to make a mutually beneficial proposal to Elon. The post made by Matthew stated:

"It would have a million viewers and you can use it to promote twitter streaming"

"Wanna know if you would like to come on my show"- Mizkif extends an invitation to Elon for his gameshow

Expand Tweet

Twitch stream and One True King (OTK) co-owner Matthew proposed a possible collaboration between his Twitch gameshow called 'Schooled' and billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

Schooled is a competitive game show wherein streamers are tested on the basis of their school knowledge for a chance to win $50,000. The show's first season premiered in 2021 and was well-received by the fans.

In a subsequent season in 2022, however, the show was eventually canceled due to allegations of participants cheating to gain an unfair advantage over others. The cheating allegations and later admission by one of the members had led Matthew to state that he would not pursue the show any longer.

Expand Tweet

However, the show returned to Twitch on October 4, 2023, and has been on stream every Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST. The show has various visitors like Ludwig and MaryMaybe, and this latest announcement has caused quite a stir among fans of the show.

The streamer mentioned how he was on an airplane ride and was curious whether the entrepreneur would be interested in the proposal:

"I’m in an airplane and wanna know if you would like to come on my show schooled on twitch."

Fans react to Mizkif's invitation

Fans of the show were ecstatic to hear these new developments, with many mentioning that they would definitely tune in if Elon were to make an appearance on the show.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, many netizens pointed out the use of Twitter instead of X by Matthew in his post and talked about how this might be the reason Elon may decline to participate.

Netizens point out Matthew's use of the word 'Twitter.' (Image via REALMizkif/X)

Here are some more pertinent reactions from fans:

Fans react to Matthew inviting Elon (Image via Image via REALMizkif/X)

Matthew "Mizkif" is an American Twitch streamer who is a founding member as well as a co-owner of the media organization One True King (OTK) along with other prominent names such as Asmongold and Esfand.

He is known mostly for his Just Chatting streams, as well as occasionally streaming a variety of other games, such as World of Warcraft and Super Mario 64.