Valheim is coming to Xbox in 2023

Valheim made a huge splash on Steam, giving players a Viking-themed survival game. The game features a combat system that is solid and meaningful, fantastic base building, and a very rewarding progression system via crafting.

When it was released on Steam Early Access in early 2021, it sold 10 million copies a year, so obviously, developer Iron Gate Studio is doing something right. The developers are still releasing content for the game as well, with the last one introducing the great-looking Wolf Armor.

Iron Gate Studio revealed more exciting news: Valheim will be launching on Xbox and the Microsoft Store. The game is set to arrive on the PC Game Pass in the fall; the launch of the game on Xbox One, Series X, and Series S is slated for spring 2023.

Piktiv and Fishlabs will port Valheim to Microsoft Store and Xbox

During Microsoft’s extended Xbox Games Showcase 2022, a trailer of the game was showcased and introduced as a “console launch exclusive.”

Co-founder of Iron Gate Studio, Henrik Törnqvist, elaborated on the decision in a press release:

“We’re beyond delighted to see the world of Valheim and our amazing community open up to even more people, and let our PC Vikings team up with their console shield brothers and sisters in the near future.”

Of course, some fans of the game were wondering about the next Mistlands update and if this would push back the release date for it.

Thankfully, no. Henrik Törnqvist adds:

“None of this would be possible without the incredible teams at Piktiv and Fishlabs who are continuing to work tirelessly on the Microsoft Store and Xbox ports, enabling us to focus on the Mistlands update and our exciting journey through Early Access.”

Iron Gate Studio will continue to develop the game while Pictiv and Fishlabs are porting the game to the Microsoft Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S. That lines up perfectly with a Tweet released by the game's official Twitter page, stating that the porting would be done "by external teams."

What about PlayStation?

The developers have not revealed any plans for Valheim coming to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. However, it's interesting to note that just before the reveal of the game's trailer, Microsoft introduced the game as a “console launch exclusive.”

“Console launch exclusive” and “console exclusive” have two very different meanings. The former implies a game that is launched exclusively on a specific platform before it is eventually available on other platforms; the latter implies that a game sticks to one or more specific platforms.

There's still hope for PlayStation owners, but keep in mind that's merely speculation.

