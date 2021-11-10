Valkyrae pokes fun at herself for being involved in the RFLCT controversy 

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter made headlines for all the wrong reasons when she announced the launch of RFLCT skincare products. However, she sprung over to the funnier side of the story and was cracking jokes about it in one of her recent streams.

The American streamer revealed how the entire situation gave her a lot of mental trauma and that she was visiting a therapist to get over it. However, she is gradually getting through it, resuming her regular streams, and is able to poke fun at herself.

When a viewer asked why her eyes looked so blue (she was wearing blue contact lenses), here's what Valkyrae said in response:

“You see, I used so much of my blue light cream, it just infused with my eyeballs, and now I have blue eyes. Now I deflect blue light from screens automatically.”

She continued the joke and said how her viewers missed out by not purchasing her products.

Stating that the joke came "too soon," Valkyrae's viewers were more than happy to join in on the frivolity.

Valkyrae confirms her divorce with RFLCT without the need for a legal lawsuit

The American streamer revealed that she broke ties with RFLCT without the need for a legal lawsuit, reiterating how she got remarkably lucky despite being extremely naive.

The website was taken off the internet after a vehement backlash, which sparked rumors that the project had been quashed.

Valkyrae was dubbed a "fraud" by several in the community for taking advantage of her viewers' insecurities.

Her biggest victory was that the two parties parted ways without the need for a legal lawsuit. She stated how it was a "clean break," implying she was no longer tied to a company she didn't want to be associated with.

Mizkif, however, didn't leave the opportunity to take a jibe at her and audaciously ruined her return stream.

From the looks of it, Valkyrae is back to what she does best. She's playing video games and cracking jokes. It won't be long before RFLCT becomes a matter of the past.

