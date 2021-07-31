Valkyrae privates her Twitch VODS after viewers attack Sykkuno for allegedly cheating in online game

Anyone with some knowledge of the Twitch streaming circuit knows how close Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Sykkuno are. The two appear in many streams together and are part of an iconic group of streamers known as the "Amigops."

Recently, when Valkyrae was enjoying the classic game of Battleships with Sykkuno on Twitch, the latter owned her in the game. She came close at times but ultimately accepted defeat.

Now, Valkyrae accepted that she is new to the game of Battleships and does not have the prerequisite experience to win. However, her Twitch chat suddenly grew toxic about it.

First, her chat attacked her for being this bad at the game. Next, it suggested that Sykkuno has been cheating. It was this second remark that got on her nerves.

It would have been infuriating to anyone if someone tried to slander the names of their friends. Valkyrae promptly replied with:

"No, Sykkuno was not cheating. Why would we cheat, we're literally friends, and we're just playing a game. You guys are just viewers. Stop it. Stop assuming that this is some, like, sweaty s*** where like, one of us is cheating or something."

Valkyrae removed Twitch VODS of the game in support of Sykkuno

While many in the community might wonder why the 100 Thieves co-owner removed the Twitch VODs from the day, Valkyrae has already answered their questions on Twitter:

I’m making today’s VOD private because I got really mad at chat but I don’t know what to do about it anymore. It’s hard to not care when it involves my friends — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) July 31, 2021

This is an understandable reaction. When people try to slander the names of their friends, it is best not to fuel them. The public presence of the Twitch VODs would have invited further conjecture regarding the incident, which is obviously something Valkyrae would not want.

Furthermore, it is pretty weird for the chat to assume that Sykkuno would cheat in a friendly game with Valkyrae, who happens to be really close to him in real life, that too on a Twitch stream. From what the community knows about Sykkuno, it certainly does not add up.

