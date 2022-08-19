“You could be a janitor”: Valkyrae reveals what she wants in a partner

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae," on August 10, opened up about her current love life and revealed what she wants in a partner, much to the delight of her viewers.

With millions of fans across various platforms, the content creator is one of the biggest names in streaming. Naturally, with such an impressive following, many of her followers are extremely interested in her private life, especially her romantic relationships.

According to the American personality herself, she is wants a partner who is supportive and isn't intimidated by her success in the gaming community.

Valkyrae talks dating and partner expectations

Valkyrae recently joined the 100 Thieves cast during the Boomer vs Zoomer! podcast on August 10, 2022, and revealed some details about her personal life.

She opened up about going on a date and then cutting things off. She began the conversation by explaining why she had deleted the dating app on her phone, saying:

"I uninstalled it. But I have tried dating apps. I get too paranoid that I’m going to get recognized and that’s going to be the reason why they’re trying to talk to me. I’ve got into the habit of installing it and then uninstalling it. I’ve actually gone on a date through a dating app. He was wonderful, he was great, but then I got too busy, and I cut things off.”

She then pointed out that she had to suffer through quite a lot of bad relationships due to her success, as some of her relationships failed because of the insecurities of her partners.

They kept comparing themselves to her, which she was extremely uncomfortable with. Shedding light on how her experience had been, she noted:

"I’ve had relationships in the past where my partner will compare their success to mine, and it sucks. It actually got to a point where I didn’t even want to share anything good that was happening because it would hurt their feelings."

As a result, she is now looking for someone who is not insecure and is supportive. This is what she had to say about the things she wants in a partner:

"You could be a janitor. If you are trying your best and doing really well and are happy for me and supportive, and you’re trying to improve yourself as a person as well, that’s all I could ask for.”

As one can already imagine, the podcast video was a great hit, boasting over 128K views on YouTube within 24 hours of going public.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh