Pokimane vs Valkyrae: Who is the bigger female streamer in 2022?

With the advent of streaming and social media, both Imane "Pokimane" and Rachell "Valkyrae" have been able to seize upon the opportunity to grow and reach out to a large audience over the past few years.

Both internet personalities have sizeable amounts of followers and their associations with their respective organizations have allowed them the financial freedom to expand their content. Although the duo are big in their respective fields, fans have always wondered on social media which of these two superstars is bigger in the streaming industry.

Having been around for many years, the pair have been able to stand apart from the rest of the crowd with their own crafts and skills. This article will look to delve into the lives of the two streamers and find out who the bigger of the two are.

Who between Pokimane and Valkyrae is a bigger Twitch star in 2022?

Both Imane and Rachell have a strong online presence, with the former having over 9 million followers on Twitch and the latter having over 3.7 million subscribers on her primary YouTube channel.

Pokimane is part of the popular content creation organization OfflineTV. OTV also consists of other streamers such as Scarra, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast, and Yvonnie. Based in Los Angeles, the group often creates IRL and other challenge-related videos. According to statmash.com, OTV is presently believed to have a net worth of $1.6 million.

Pokimane is certainly the biggest streamer of the group, and has an individual net worth of between $2-3 million in 2022. Furthermore, the Moroccan-Canadian content creator is active on both Twitch and YouTube, where she earns money from donations, ads, sponsored agreements, and sponsored streams. She presently averages around 12-15K views per stream.

In addition to having over 9 million Twitch followers, which makes her among the top 10 most followed Twitch streamers, the 26-year-old has over 6.69 million subscribers on YouTube. She was also featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2021 under the "games" category.

Interestingly, Valkyrae is not that different from Pokimane. Having left Twitch in January 2020, the American streamer signed an exclusive deal with YouTube. Although her initial months plateaued with only a few thousand views, after playing Among Us with other popular streamers, she saw a rapid growth in her channel. With over 3.7 million subscribers to her name, she boasts of having an average viewership of over 350K per video.

Additionally, she became the most viewed female streamer on YouTube in 2020, after surpassing Pokimane, which earned her the title of "Queen of YouTube". The following year, she was announced as one of the co-owners of the gaming organization, 100 Thieves. She has received many awards, including the Streamy Award and the Game Award for Content Creator of the Year (2020).

According to Forbes, 100 Thieves is the second most valued gaming organization in the world with an incredible valuation of $460 million owing to having Drake and billionaire Dan Gilbert as one of the owners. According to biooverview.com, the 30-year-old streamer is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million.

She has also featured in several music videos such as Bella Poarch's Build a B**ch and Dolls, Machine Gun Kelly's Daywalker, as well as Yungblud and Willow Smith's Memories.

Both Imane and Rachell are close friends and have often featured in each other's videos. While it may be difficult to declare one bigger than the other, in terms of numbers gathered, net worth, and time spent in the streaming field, Imane has the edge over the 100 Thieves' co-owner.

