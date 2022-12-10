Valkyrae reveals her YouTube account was hacked, jokingly asks Elon Musk to "stop hacking"

Full-time YouTube streamer Rachell Hofstetter "Valkyrae" took to her Twitter account to announce that she was being hacked at the time of the post. To add a comical spin to the situation, she revealed that her channel's name was changed to "Tesla." The streamer jokingly tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to inquire if he was the one behind the hacking.
For those wondering, Valkyrae has now regained access to her channel. Although she is yet to update her display picture, she revealed in her latest stream that the hacking may have been caused by a bot. She further revealed that her channel was disoriented and fiddled until she regained access.
"I'm pretty sure it's a bot" - Valkyrae gives her take after a hacking scare
Earlier today, Valkyrae revealed that her YouTube channel was hacked. She revealed that her channel's name was altered to "Tesla," coupled with a live stream of the car. She then took to her stream, upon recovering her account, and said:
"Sorry, so many complications. Also yes, it's on subscriber mode but I turned...normally I have it on like a one-day sub mode but I have it off right now because I know a lot of people unsubscribed thinking that it was a different account that wasn't mine."
(Timestamp: 00:00:23)
Upon being asked about her profile picture, she said:
"I can't find the files. I know it's a pic from Instagram but I just don't have the time to fix...it's everything, everything changed. They put all of my shorts on private."
Continuing, Valkyrae said:
"I'm pretty sure it's a bot that does this and it's a YouTube issue, that YouTube has to fix. But this also happened to Peter (Park), where the VODs aren't deleted, they just unlisted everything. It's like an automatic thing. I think it just happens to random channels sometimes where they change the username, change the profile pic, put all of the shorts, all the VODs on unlisted and they just go live to promote some crypto currency..."
Fans react to the sudden hacking
Seeing Rachell, one of the most prominent figures in the streaming industry, get hacked spurred a lot of comments from fans. At the time of writing, her tweet went on to garner over 887 comments.
Here are some of the notable ones:
As stated earlier, Valkyrae has now recovered her account after the hacking spree. Fortunately for the streamer, none of her VODs were permanently deleted or removed from her channel.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki