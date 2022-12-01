Ludwig vs Valkyrae: Who is the bigger YouTube streamer in 2022?

The YouTube Gaming platform's star acquisitions "Ludwig" Ahgren and Rachell "Valkyrae" were both brought on from Twitch via exclusivity deals.

While both Ahgren and Hofstetter are highly popular streamers in their own right, the two have made the transition to YouTube almost two years apart, so the former might have an advantage. Let's take a deep dive into their individual careers this year and let the numbers speak for themselves.

Valkyrae the Queen of YouTube vs Ludwig the former Golden Boy of Twitch: Who was the bigger streamer in 2022?

Trying to ascertain who among the two extremely popular streamers is bigger is not an easy task, and it is also true that numbers don't paint the whole picture. So before checking the records, let's take a quick look at some of their major moments in 2022.

Valkyrae

RAE @Valkyrae Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far.. Today marks 7 years of streaming for me :’) what a crazy journey it’s been so far..

In January, Valkyrae marked the seventh year of her streaming career, and her 3.8 million YouTube subscribers are a testament to that. Along with her secondary channels, her total sub-count on the platform is over four million, and her main channel has more than 270 million views at the time of writing.

She is a part of the highly successful 100 Thieves esports and lifestyle brand and co-owns it with Nadeshot and CouRageJD. As of May 2022, Forbes called it the second most valuable esports company in the world. 100 Thieves is valued at a staggering $460 million dollars and has tie-ups with major brands such as AT&T, Lexus, and JBL.

On top of that, Valkyrae was arguably the most popular streamer to have jumped from Twitch to YouTube back in 2020, and her success has rightfully been recognized, with people dubbing her the 'Queen of YouTube.' Valkyrae also won the Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards 2020.

As a variety streamer, she plays a wide number of games and is especially famous for her Among Us, Fall Guys, and Valorant streams. According to Playboard.co, Valkyrae had an average concurrent viewership of around 12.9K in the month of November, with the highest peak being around 27K.

Valkyrae's streaming stats from the last 30 days (Image via Playboard.co)

Ludwig

Ludwig moved to YouTube towards the end of 2021 at a time when he was at the top of the Twitch game. Although not part of any esports organization, he too is affiliated with businesses such as Offbrand. The relatively new YouTube streamer has already left a mark on the platform and established himself as one of the top streamers after hosting a number of events over the course of the year. Ludwig's main channel currently has 3.74 million subscribers.

His immensely successful Mogul Money Live event over at the YouTube Theater was livestreamed to hundreds of thousands of viewers, and he also held a Subathon 2.0 where he streamed inside a glass room for 50 hours straight. The event also raised around $300,000 for charity.

He also has a second channel called Mogul Mail, which has more than a million subscribers. While he has confirmed there will be livestreams from this channel too, they are yet to become substantial enough to be included in this review.

Timestamp 27:35

A key advantage to understanding Ludwig's performance in 2022 is one of his recent streams where he revealed a lot of important statistics. At around the 27:35 mark of the VOD of his most recent stream, he revealed that in the last 365 days, he streamed for 1,200 hours with 22 million hours watched and had an average viewership of 20,422.

This is within the margin of error of what Playboard reports on his streaming stats from last month. According to them, his average concurrent viewership for the month of November was around 18.8K, with the highest peak recorded at 55.9K.

Ludwig's streaming stats from the last 30 days (Image via Playboard.co)

Conclusion

Ludwig and Valkyrae are two extremely popular streamers and content creators who command immense respect from a large fanbase that sometimes tends to overlap. That said, here are some direct comparisons between the stats of the two creators.

Total Subscribers Subscribers gained in 2022 Average stream viewership in the last 30 days Peak concurrent viewership in the last 30 days Valkyrae 3.78 M ~100,000 12.9 K 26.8 K Ludwig 3.74 M ~1.1 M 18.8 K 55.9 K

Ludwig vs Valkyrae subscriber graph (Image via Social Blade)

While numbers are not the end-all in judging who the biggest streamer was in 2022, it is clear that since Valkyrae has been on YouTube for a longer time, her viewership and subscriber growth have stagnated. On the other hand, all the numbers indicate that Ludwig is still on an upward trajectory.

