Valorant: A new TDM mode could be introduced soon

The Team Deathmatch game mode, already popular in games such as Call of Duty, may be making an entry into Valorant as well.

Below are some more interesting upcoming game modes in Valorant, apart from TDM.

Valorant, the new release from Riot Games is a first-person shooter game, with agents having their unique abilities to affect the game in various ways. Ever since the game was released, players had two game modes in it.

Valorant: Ignition is the chapter in the game which features different duel lists in action. It also features very deep in-game lore and every agent has their own backstory. The line-up of skins and cosmetics is very new to the game and have attracted several players already.

The first game mode is the traditional bomb and defuses one which is very common in first-person shooter games. The second one is the Spike Rush in which all the players on the attacking side have a spike. This provides a small but fun gameplay to casual players who do not want to spend a lot of time on the game.

However, Riot has more in stock for players as Team Deathmatch mode might soon be available on the game as well.

TDM Mode for Valorant

This is great news for Valorant fans, as more and more game modes including the TDM mode will be added into the game soon. Apart from Team Deathmatch, there might also be an addition of a King of the Hill style limited mode of gameplay as well.

There are speculations that there can be an all knife game mode also being added to the game which will ease the pressure on the players.

These new game modes are truly interesting prospects for the game and will make it fun and fresh for older players as well.

