Valorant pro does squats on the enemy mid-round in a solid display of dominance

The 2021 Valorant Champions is an esports tournament for the first-person shooter video game Valorant. It is the first-ever Valorant Champions, an intended annual international tournament like the world championship, organized by the game's developer, Riot Games.

In the recent Valorant Champions match between Vision Strikers and Full Sense, there was a solid display of dominance in one round by VS Rb, which took viewers by shock and made everyone gasp in amazement.

Valorant Champions: VS Rb squats on the enemy mid-round

In the first round of the second match (best of three), after Vision Strikers had planted the spike, there was a 3v2 situation. All VS had to do was buy time until the spike detonated.

After John Olson (Jett) was eliminated, audiences could see Full Sense's Lammy struggling, trying to connect his shots at the end of the round while taking on VS Rb and VS MaKo at the same time.

That's when VS Rb decided to pull a disrespectful move on FS Lammy by squatting on him mid-round and establishing his team's visible dominance. He successfully bought enough time for his squad until VS MaKo (Viper) could finally land a shot on Lammy. Both Lammy and Rb were playing Sova.

All three Vision Striker players (MaKo, Rb and k1Ng) survived the post-plant detonate, thus saving their health for the next round.

Had FS Lammy been using a classic, the chances of getting his shots connected and dealing more damage would have been much more significant.

Match outcome

Vision Strikers defeated Full Sense 2-0.

1st match (Haven): 13-5

2nd match (Breeze): 13-5

Reactions to the clip

Many streamers have been reacting to the match clip giving different opinions of what could have been done in the situation. It was a show of huge disrespect from VS right in the pistol round of the second match. However, it can also be considered friendly banter. There's no better way of buying a team some time than squatting in front of an enemy mid-round.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This moment will be remembered for a long time as it won over numerous Valorant players and fans worldwide.

Edited by Srijan Sen