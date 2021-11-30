Vision Strikers vs Full Sense: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 is set to kick off tomorrow, signifying the final stretch of games before the best Valorant team of 2021 is crowned. South Korea's Vision Strikers will take on Thailand's Full Sense in the inaugural match of the competition on December 1, 2021.

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 and will be competing to be the best Valorant team of this year. All 16 qualified teams are divided into four different groups and the top two teams from each group will secure their place in the quarterfinals. Vision Strikers and Full Sense are bunched in Group D, along with EMEA's Fnatic and North America's Cloud9 Blue.

Vision Strikers qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 after securing the top seed on the Korean circuit points leaderboard. Whereas Full Sense made their way through to the competition after winning the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the inaugural match of the campaign. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when these teams clash on the biggest stage.

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Predictions

It is very difficult to predict who will come out top between these two teams as both are in great form currently. Both teams have some firepower in their squad who can change the outcome of the game with their individual performances.

With pros like Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul, Goo "Rb" Sang-Min and experienced Kim "Lakia" Jong-min in the team, Vision Strikers have the upper hand in the bout. However, Full Sense also has some exciting talent in their squad such as Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol, Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain who can turn the tables with their high IQ gameplay.

Head-to-head

The two teams are yet to face each other in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who gets the edge between the two sides after the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Recent results

Both teams have been in great form recently. Vision Strikers have won four out of their last five games in all competitions, while Full Sense have come to Berlin with a flawless run in their last five games.

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Vision Strikers and Full Sense for Valorant Champions 2021

Vision Strikers

Kim "Stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min

Full Sense

Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol

Nattawat "SuperBusS" Yoosawat

Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep

Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan

When & Where to watch:

Fans can enjoy the encounter on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 1, 9:30 PM IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi