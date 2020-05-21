Valorant: CSGO exodus continues as former Team Liquid star makes the switch
- The list of CS: GO pros leaving for valorant keeps on increasing as former Team Liquid star JDM64 goes the other way.
- Jdm64 is the latest name to seek a professional career in valorant.
It hasn’t even been 2 months since the closed beta was released, and Riot Games’ latest shooter Valorant, is already seeing a lot of professionals looking to seek a career in it.
For now, there have primarily been some CS: GO and Overwatch players joining the Valorant ranks; however, the list is expanding each day.
From, Tenz, to Brax, to even ScreaM, a lot of CS: GO pros have left the Valve tactical shooter for the one from Riot, and Jdm64 is the latest addition.
JDM finally ends CSGO struggle to enter Valorant
Joshua “jdm64” Marzano, in a recent tweet, said his final goodbyes to CS: GO. It was a decision that he took during his 30th birthday, as he felt that CS: GO has nothing more left to offer him, as he has been playing the game for 18-20 years now.
Jdm64 has made his name in Team Liquid, where he helped the squad achieve the “3rd-4th position at ESL One: New York 2016, 3rd-4th position at ESL Pro League S5, 5th-6th position at ECS S3, 5th-8th position at ESL One: Cologne 2017 and 2nd position at ESL One: New York 2017.”
However, when his career and performance went on a decline, Joshua joined up with Team Envy during September of 2019 for a very short span.
Now he wants to have a professional career in Valorant and is looking for an organization to represent. “Let’s get creative and build something to remember,” he says in his Tweet; it just goes to show how optimistic he is about his future in Valorant.