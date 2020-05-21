Team Liquid (Pic courtesy: Team Liquid Twitter)

It hasn’t even been 2 months since the closed beta was released, and Riot Games’ latest shooter Valorant, is already seeing a lot of professionals looking to seek a career in it.

For now, there have primarily been some CS: GO and Overwatch players joining the Valorant ranks; however, the list is expanding each day.

From, Tenz, to Brax, to even ScreaM, a lot of CS: GO pros have left the Valve tactical shooter for the one from Riot, and Jdm64 is the latest addition.

JDM finally ends CSGO struggle to enter Valorant

Joshua “jdm64” Marzano, in a recent tweet, said his final goodbyes to CS: GO. It was a decision that he took during his 30th birthday, as he felt that CS: GO has nothing more left to offer him, as he has been playing the game for 18-20 years now.

Today I turn 30. Been playing CS for about 18 to 20 years now and I've decided it's time for a new chapter. I'm making the switch to compete in @PlayVALORANT and am looking for a team/org to represent. Let's get creative and build something to remember. Feel Free to DM me — Josh Marzano (@jdmarzano) May 20, 2020

Jdm64 has made his name in Team Liquid, where he helped the squad achieve the “3rd-4th position at ESL One: New York 2016, 3rd-4th position at ESL Pro League S5, 5th-6th position at ECS S3, 5th-8th position at ESL One: Cologne 2017 and 2nd position at ESL One: New York 2017.”

However, when his career and performance went on a decline, Joshua joined up with Team Envy during September of 2019 for a very short span.

Now he wants to have a professional career in Valorant and is looking for an organization to represent. “Let’s get creative and build something to remember,” he says in his Tweet; it just goes to show how optimistic he is about his future in Valorant.