Valorant: More drama ensues as Hype accuses Dafran of harassment

Over the years, the esports competitive scene has created some of the messiest dramas that you would have ever come across. Lately, it has happened in Riot Games’ latest tactical first-person shooter Valorant, which is a game that’s still in its beta stages.

The Overwatch League pro, Daniel 'Dafran' Francesca has received a lifetime ban from all future Solary Tournaments due to a toxic outburst.

Suck my ball sack. Joke of a tournament and organization. Hyp and his team of washed up OW players too scared to play. Bunch of bitches. Hf with ur dog shit https://t.co/eph44t3YcI — dafran (@dafran) May 16, 2020

In what first seemed like a rescheduling miscommunication, it quickly degenerated into something much more ugly. Dafran took to tweeting insults about the tournament organisers and his semi-final opponents - HypHypeHyp.

However, Dafran wasn’t the only one who was toxic about the situation. His community of fans also took to tweeting insults as well and went as far as harassing Damien 'HyP' Souville himself.

Hype reacted by calling out Dafran for harassment in Valorant tournament:

After the incident, Hyp took to Twitter and wrote:

“I’ve already been trash-talked in my career. For every player, it’s part of the game. But this kind of behaviour live on stream...encouraging his community to trash talk the opponent's team on social media. This is harassment and has nothing to do with esports.”

Things got worse still before they eventually settled down.

After his permanent ban, Dafran found himself playing in a Valorant competitive mode with Evan 'DRG' Depauw, a 16-year-old player for Solar. And after being egged on by a toxic Twitch chat, Dafran proceeded to intentionally throw away the match in the Valorant tournament.

However, Dafran soon realised that he went too far with his outbursts and apologised to DRG after the 16-year-old asked the former to “stop please.” Dafran acceded to the request from the teenager.

The messy situation in the Valorant tournament finally concluded when both team Prodigy and team HypHypHyp rescheduled their semi-final match, but with the condition that Dafran would not be a part of the Prodigy line-up.