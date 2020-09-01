Valorant: New 'Spline' Bundle leaked by data-miners 

A brand new update in Valorant means an all new set of leaks have surfaced in the community. Data-miners far and wide were able to get their hands on some future content that will arrive in the game some time soon. As always, there appears to be a shiny new Bundle coming to Valorant within the next couple of weeks.

Named 'Spline', the Bundle looks like nothing we've seen before. A common trend with new skins, Riot Games has done a great job of designing cosmetics that are truly unique from anything else in the in-game Store. Let's have a look at the new Spline Bundle.

The Spline Bundle in Valorant

One of the stranger names for a cosmetic set in Valorant, this Bundle is not yet confirmed by any official sources. Data-miners simply pulled images and assets from the in-game files and showcased them to the world. However, the fact that all of these details are in the files means the Bundle is 99% arriving in Valorant.

A prominent source for Valorant leaks, Twitter account @Valorant_ was one of the first to showcase the Spline Bundle. Below, you can see the official keyart for the set.

MagicSpline Bundle pic.twitter.com/JiAT26BsWI — Valorant News & Leaks (@Valorant_) September 1, 2020

As you can see, the following weapons will receive a skin in the Bundle:

Classic

Operator

Phantom

Spectre

Knife

This appears to be a fan-favorite weapon Bundle, as each of the guns are among the most popular in Valorant. In addition to the blue color scheme you see above, each skin will come with three additional designs, which you can take a look at below, courtesy of @Valorant_ once again.

In-Game look at the Spline Phantom. Honestly not really a fan of the set. pic.twitter.com/mQY1jVGX8w — Valorant News & Leaks (@Valorant_) September 1, 2020

Locker showcase of the Spline set.pic.twitter.com/YxWOFqfvqp — Valorant News & Leaks (@Valorant_) September 1, 2020

There appear to be mixed feelings over the skins, as the design is admittedly a little strange. Riot looks to have taken inspiration from plant-life and added some funky coloring to each skin.

In order to unlock each skin's different style, you'll need to use Radianite Points. In terms of actual pricing, we're not sure how much the Bundle will cost altogether. However, if you're a fan of one or two skins, you can purchase them separately for a lower cost.