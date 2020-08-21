It seems like yet another expensive, yet stunning, cosmetic bundle is on the way in Valorant.

Earlier today, data-miners were able to uncover evidence of the 'Nebula' Bundle, which can be seen above. As with any leak, this is not to be taken as official news. The miners simply found the data inside of Valorant game files but Riot Games has not yet confirmed its existence.

That said, the models for the cosmetics look 100% complete, so it's likely we'll be seeing this bundle relatively soon. As for a specific date, that's still unknown. Valorant released the Glitchpop Bundle a couple of weeks ago so this could mean Nebula might have to wait for another week or two.

Nebula comes to Valorant

As of late, Riot Games has really stepped up its cosmetic game. The Elderflame and Glitchpop Bundles have both released in the past month and a half to community and critic praise alike. Both sets of skins were incredibly inventive and make your gameplay really pop on the battlefield.

In regards to the Nebula Bundle, it appears that Riot Games is following the same formula as they previously have. The Nebula skins look outstanding and appear to be reactive as well, which is always nice to see. Below, you can see a showcase of every skin the bundle will include, courtesy of @ValorLeaks on Twitter.

If you can't tell, the following weapons are included with the new bundle in Valorant:

Guardian assault rifle

Sheriff pistol

Ares light machine gun

Phantom assault rifle

Knife

As of right now, there doesn't appear to be a leaked price for the Nebula Bundle. However, if past bundles are any indication, this set of skins will cost you a pretty penny. The Elderflame Bundle goes for 9,900 Valorant Points and the Glitchpop Bundle costs 8,700 Valorant Points.

Although, there are always options to purchase an individual skin separately. So for example, if you only like the Phantom skin, you can purchase it for a set price without buying the entire bundle.

We should hear more from Riot Games on the Nebula Bundle in the coming days or weeks.