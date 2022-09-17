Valorant streamer tragically passes away, streamers come together to mourn on Twitter

A couple of hours ago, Valorant streamer NRG will1us shared the disheartening news of a fellow content creator's tragic demise. The individual in question is Alana "alanaat."
Calling the creator a "walking W," Willius praised her for her fun streams. He also provided a GoFundMe link for her memorial, which is currently raising money for allergy research and other causes the late Valorant streamer cared about.
In a subsequent Tweet, the NRG member shared that he knew her and had met her in real life. He posted a picture of them together. Prominent Valorant streamers such as Kyedae and Flexinja responded in the thread, expressing their condolences.
"Rest in peace, Angel": Kyeda, Flexinja, WestJett, and more pay respect to late Valorant streamer alanaat
According to the information shared by her younger sister on the GoFundMe page, Alana died on September 15, and the fundraiser is an attempt to honor her memory:
"While it is way too young to pass away at 19, we wish to continue Alana’s legacy by holding this memorial fund."
Although the exact circumstances around her passing are not known, and the campaign for allergies makes it seem like she died from similar medical maladies, one person on Twitter claimed that she had passed away after a car accident.
Alana is described as a beautiful and confident star athlete who had the ability to "light up any room she went into." She also suffered from various allergies and was passionate about helping others with the same condition. To that end, she had even set up an organization called AllergyKidz to spread awareness and help people in need.
Popular gaming and streaming personalities such as Kyedae and Flexinja joined other well-wishers in expressing their grief for the dearly departed. Someone close to Alana even replied to Kyedae's tweet, saying that the late streamer was a big fan and always looked up to the 100 Thieves content creator.
Gaming personality Jake Lucky and other content creators such as JoshiWashii and XSET Nate shared their condolences as well, calling it a huge loss to the Valorant community. Mellina Kong, who has played Valorant with Alana on multiple occasions, also had a lot to say about her passing.
Alana "alanaat" Tow was a Twitch streamer with just over 1K followers and had 700K likes on her TikTok, which also focused on Valorant content.
