Valorant streamer tragically passes away, streamers come together to mourn on Twitter

A couple of hours ago, Valorant streamer NRG will1us shared the disheartening news of a fellow content creator's tragic demise. The individual in question is Alana "alanaat."

Calling the creator a "walking W," Willius praised her for her fun streams. He also provided a GoFundMe link for her memorial, which is currently raising money for allergy research and other causes the late Valorant streamer cared about.

NRG willius @will1us



was a genuinely nice person who, whether through her streams or down bad tweets, was a walking W as a content creator and friend.



please use this gofundme to show support for her memorial



the valorant community lost someone special today. @ttvalanaat was a genuinely nice person who, whether through her streams or down bad tweets, was a walking W as a content creator and friend.please use this gofundme to show support for her memorial

In a subsequent Tweet, the NRG member shared that he knew her and had met her in real life. He posted a picture of them together. Prominent Valorant streamers such as Kyedae and Flexinja responded in the thread, expressing their condolences.

"Rest in peace, Angel": Kyeda, Flexinja, WestJett, and more pay respect to late Valorant streamer alanaat

According to the information shared by her younger sister on the GoFundMe page, Alana died on September 15, and the fundraiser is an attempt to honor her memory:

"While it is way too young to pass away at 19, we wish to continue Alana’s legacy by holding this memorial fund."

Although the exact circumstances around her passing are not known, and the campaign for allergies makes it seem like she died from similar medical maladies, one person on Twitter claimed that she had passed away after a car accident.

iiTzGambit @iiTz_Gambit @ZpetZ_ @skirthyworld @t4nnerlewis @will1us @ttvalanaat No, Preston was right. "Alana suffered from various allergies. She was allergic to eggs, nuts, shellfish, cats, dust mites, and many more. Throughout her life, these allergies caused her to face difficulties" May she rest in peace. @ZpetZ_ @skirthyworld @t4nnerlewis @will1us @ttvalanaat No, Preston was right. "Alana suffered from various allergies. She was allergic to eggs, nuts, shellfish, cats, dust mites, and many more. Throughout her life, these allergies caused her to face difficulties" May she rest in peace.

ZpetZ @ZpetZ_ @iiTz_Gambit @skirthyworld @t4nnerlewis @will1us @ttvalanaat i knew her irl, i know what happened. her cause was always to help kids with allergies, she did not die of them. @iiTz_Gambit @skirthyworld @t4nnerlewis @will1us @ttvalanaat i knew her irl, i know what happened. her cause was always to help kids with allergies, she did not die of them.

Alana is described as a beautiful and confident star athlete who had the ability to "light up any room she went into." She also suffered from various allergies and was passionate about helping others with the same condition. To that end, she had even set up an organization called AllergyKidz to spread awareness and help people in need.

Popular gaming and streaming personalities such as Kyedae and Flexinja joined other well-wishers in expressing their grief for the dearly departed. Someone close to Alana even replied to Kyedae's tweet, saying that the late streamer was a big fan and always looked up to the 100 Thieves content creator.

Gaming personality Jake Lucky and other content creators such as JoshiWashii and XSET Nate shared their condolences as well, calling it a huge loss to the Valorant community. Mellina Kong, who has played Valorant with Alana on multiple occasions, also had a lot to say about her passing.

Mel ♡ @MellinaKong @will1us I used to play Valorant and hang so much with Alana that she was like a little sister to me. Rest in paradise angel. My thoughts and prayers are going to her family. @ttvalanaat Omg my heart just dropped. I’m so speechless.I used to play Valorant and hang so much with Alana that she was like a little sister to me. Rest in paradise angel. My thoughts and prayers are going to her family. @will1us @ttvalanaat Omg my heart just dropped. I’m so speechless. 😢 I used to play Valorant and hang so much with Alana that she was like a little sister to me. Rest in paradise angel. My thoughts and prayers are going to her family. 🙏❤️

XSET Nate @nateschanker @ttvalanaat



Please use this link to show support for her memorial. I’m heartbroken. RIP to one of the most real, down to earth, and kindest person I’ve met through gaming. I’ll never forget talking ab gaming/tennis and your smile that was contagious.Please use this link to show support for her memorial. gofund.me/37b4c71c I’m heartbroken. RIP to one of the most real, down to earth, and kindest person I’ve met through gaming. I’ll never forget talking ab gaming/tennis and your smile that was contagious. ❤️ @ttvalanaat Please use this link to show support for her memorial. gofund.me/37b4c71c

XSET Nate @nateschanker @will1us @ttvalanaat I am heartbroken. She was the kindest person ever, I was even going to link up with her at the US Open 2 weeks ago. RIP @will1us @ttvalanaat I am heartbroken. She was the kindest person ever, I was even going to link up with her at the US Open 2 weeks ago. RIP❤️

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Her family was by her side, she was just 19 years old. In her honor a Memorial Fund has been started for those who suffer from severe allergies The Valorant community mourns the loss of a young creator, Alana Tow, who tragically passed away yesterdayHer family was by her side, she was just 19 years old. In her honor a Memorial Fund has been started for those who suffer from severe allergies gofundme.com/f/alanaforalle… The Valorant community mourns the loss of a young creator, Alana Tow, who tragically passed away yesterdayHer family was by her side, she was just 19 years old. In her honor a Memorial Fund has been started for those who suffer from severe allergies gofundme.com/f/alanaforalle… https://t.co/EiiViDt7gq

risorah @risorah @will1us



I'm sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace. @ttvalanaat I've only interacted with her through @MellinaKong and @mellinieee one night on discord, and whilst I was never friends with this person in particular, the vibe they had that night radiated energy that people needed.I'm sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace. @will1us @ttvalanaat I've only interacted with her through @MellinaKong and @mellinieee one night on discord, and whilst I was never friends with this person in particular, the vibe they had that night radiated energy that people needed.I'm sorry for your loss, may she rest in peace.

arjun @pdxarjun @will1us @ttvalanaat Rest in peace, she was so amazing and a lighthearted person. Really brought the best energy into any call, game, or stream. @will1us @ttvalanaat Rest in peace, she was so amazing and a lighthearted person. Really brought the best energy into any call, game, or stream. 💜

clover @cIovrse @will1us @ttvalanaat rip my thoughts and prayers are with her family and everyone mourning her loss @will1us @ttvalanaat rip my thoughts and prayers are with her family and everyone mourning her loss 🙏

Alana "alanaat" Tow was a Twitch streamer with just over 1K followers and had 700K likes on her TikTok, which also focused on Valorant content.

