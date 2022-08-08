Flexinja Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant as a game has grown so much over the past two years. With the professional scene expanding over time, many players are inclined toward knowing and applying their favorite esports star's in-game settings to their game.

Chris "Flexinja" Irvine is a popular streamer and content creator for Valorant and League of Legends. The 26-year-old began his journey as an Alliance of Valiant Arms content creator on his official YouTube channel in July 2012.

After achieving success and fame at a young age, he has been an important pillar of the Valorant content creator list.

He is a legendary Omen-main and ranks Radiant every season now. He has been an inspiration for a lot of players to start picking the Agent. His mechanical skills are off the charts, and he's considered one of the best Controller players in Valorant.

Everything about Flexinja's Valorant settings

With 463K+ subscribers, Flexinja has been a sensation around the Valorant community. His Omen plays are enjoyable to watch, and many users have tried maining the Agent inspired by him.

Omen is particularly difficult to play Controller. Yet, the American streamer makes it look easy with his gorgeous plays.

Many gamers have been trying to replicate Flexinja's settings to achieve the same success in their matches. This is a given as he has shown many tips and tricks to the community through his content.

His in-game settings for mouse, sensitivity, and keybinds, along with his PC configuration, are mentioned below.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.43

:0.43 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 344

: 344 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 1

: 1 Inner Line Thickness : 4

: 4 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : On

: On Movement Error Multiplier : 0.05

: 0.05 Firing Error : On

: On Firing Error: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Outer Line Opacity : 0.35

: 0.35 Outer Line Length : 2

: 2 Outer Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Outer Line Offset : 10

: 10 Movement Error : On

: On Movement Error Multiplier : 1

: 1 Firing Error : On

: On Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability 2 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability : 3

: 3 Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.85

: 0.85 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High UI Quality : High

: High Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : 4x MSAA

: 4x MSAA Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : On

: On Distortion : On

: On Cast Shadows: On

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Razer Viper Ultimate

: Razer Viper Ultimate Headset: Beyerdynamic Dt990 Pro

Gear

Monitor : Asus Tuf Gaming Vg279qm

: Asus Tuf Gaming Vg279qm Monitor 2:Acer Gd235hzbid

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5950x

: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x GPU : Evga Geforce Rtx 3090

: Evga Geforce Rtx 3090 Motherboard : Asus Rog Crosshair Viii Hero

: Asus Rog Crosshair Viii Hero Case : Lian Li 011 Dynamic

: Lian Li 011 Dynamic SSD : Mushkin Pilot-E 2 TB

: Mushkin Pilot-E 2 TB CPU Cooler : Nzxt Kraken Z53

: Nzxt Kraken Z53 PSU : Silverstone Sfx 800 W 80+ Titanium

: Silverstone Sfx 800 W 80+ Titanium Fans: Lian Li Uni SL120

The above Valorant settings of Flexinja are as per bestpvpers. All the configurations can be accessed through the settings tab within the game.

Valorant includes a plethora of settings for players to explore and tweak. To acquire the exact Flexinja setup in-game, they can change their keybinds, crosshairs, graphics, and other settings to the options above.

