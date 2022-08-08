Flexinja Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant as a game has grown so much over the past two years. With the professional scene expanding over time, many players are inclined toward knowing and applying their favorite esports star's in-game settings to their game.
Chris "Flexinja" Irvine is a popular streamer and content creator for Valorant and League of Legends. The 26-year-old began his journey as an Alliance of Valiant Arms content creator on his official YouTube channel in July 2012.
After achieving success and fame at a young age, he has been an important pillar of the Valorant content creator list.
He is a legendary Omen-main and ranks Radiant every season now. He has been an inspiration for a lot of players to start picking the Agent. His mechanical skills are off the charts, and he's considered one of the best Controller players in Valorant.
Everything about Flexinja's Valorant settings
With 463K+ subscribers, Flexinja has been a sensation around the Valorant community. His Omen plays are enjoyable to watch, and many users have tried maining the Agent inspired by him.
Omen is particularly difficult to play Controller. Yet, the American streamer makes it look easy with his gorgeous plays.
Many gamers have been trying to replicate Flexinja's settings to achieve the same success in their matches. This is a given as he has shown many tips and tricks to the community through his content.
His in-game settings for mouse, sensitivity, and keybinds, along with his PC configuration, are mentioned below.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.43
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 344
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 4
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: On
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0.05
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error: 1
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0.35
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 2
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Movement Error: On
- Movement Error Multiplier: 1
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: 3
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.85
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: 4x MSAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Headset: Beyerdynamic Dt990 Pro
Gear
- Monitor: Asus Tuf Gaming Vg279qm
- Monitor 2:Acer Gd235hzbid
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
- GPU: Evga Geforce Rtx 3090
- Motherboard: Asus Rog Crosshair Viii Hero
- Case: Lian Li 011 Dynamic
- SSD: Mushkin Pilot-E 2 TB
- CPU Cooler: Nzxt Kraken Z53
- PSU: Silverstone Sfx 800 W 80+ Titanium
- Fans: Lian Li Uni SL120
The above Valorant settings of Flexinja are as per bestpvpers. All the configurations can be accessed through the settings tab within the game.
Valorant includes a plethora of settings for players to explore and tweak. To acquire the exact Flexinja setup in-game, they can change their keybinds, crosshairs, graphics, and other settings to the options above.