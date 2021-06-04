Shroud Vs 4 Radiant Players in Valorant 

Anybody remotely familiar with Valorant has definitely heard the name Shroud once. Michael "shroud" Grzesiek is a retired Canadian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player of Polish descent.

He is currently a full-time streamer who mainly focuses on content creation for different FPS titles. He was known for his god-like aim and game sense. Combining them with his 200 IQ gameplay, and his streams are often fun to watch.

His Twitch account has more than 9 million subscribers and new players often use his gameplay to become better in Valorant. If a player wishes to see quality stream and learn a few tricks, Shroud is the perfect person for them. Shroud is a versatile player with impeccable mechanical skill, and he can play almost every Agent seamlessly in Valorant.

Shroud faced against 4 Radiant Players in Valorant

Shroud being such an excellent player himself, he often gets posted up against high-ranking players in Valorant matches. Shroud was streaming on Twitch when he encountered a similar scenario, where he faced 4 Radiant players.

Sometimes you own and sometimes you get owned pic.twitter.com/lNSvNMoVwp — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 19, 2021

Among all the ranks introduced in the ranking system in Valorant, Radiant is one of the highest achievable ranks in the game. The players in this rank are usually very accurate when it comes to game sense and mechanical skill.

In this particular match of Valorant, Shroud was seen playing Killjoy. Before even the first round started, Shroud said:

“I will camp which i don't want to but i will if i have to”

The match took place in Ascent, which is one of the most balanced maps in Valorant.

Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert, his former teammate from Cloud9 CS: GO roster, was playing alongside Shroud in this match.

Shroud started off on the wrong foot as the enemies won the first pistol round, quickly followed by another round victory. While Shroud tried his best to defend the B site during most of the first half, his efforts came to no fruition as the opponents took the first half in their favor with a 5-7 lead.

Going into the second half, Shroud’s team lost the second pistol round, which in turn crippled their economy resulting in another round loss. The score was 5-9 when finally Shroud’s team popped off as they made a spectacular comeback to bring the scoreline to 10-9.

Unfortunately, in the end, Shroud’s team lost the match. Shroud himself had a very average impact in the whole match of Valorant, with 11 kills and 17 deaths to his name. Despite the loss on his part, viewers got to enjoy top-notch Valorant gameplay. And while he had only 11 kills, most of them being the result of picturesque mechanical skills, it was more educational for new players also.

Shroud's Twitch channel (Screengrab via Twitch.com)

Although they lost the match, players can learn how communication and teamplay are two of the most important factors in higher lobbies in Valorant. There's always something happening in someone's game that ends up inspiring others to play the game in a much better sense, and Shroud has always been an inspiration for many.

Edited by Gautham Balaji