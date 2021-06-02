Sinatraa cries in front of his twitch fans while Playing Valorant

Back in March, Riot Games banned Jay “Sinatraa” Won from competitive Valorant for 6 months.

Riot posted a ‘Competitive Ruling’ news article on the official Valorant website, where it stated that Sinatraa is banned from playing competitive Valorant. His Valorant team, Sentinels, also decided to bench him and started an internal investigation. TenZ was loaned from Cloud9 on his behalf, which was extended for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Sentinels emerged as champions in the recently concluded tournament.

Sinatraa was recently streaming with his friend Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan on Twitch when he started crying and cursing his life.

Sinatraa cries on a live Twitch stream while playing Valorant with ShahZaM

Riot has several sets of rules that they want players to follow.

Riot’s ruling stated that:

"Jay “Sinatraa'' Won has violated Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy and will be suspended for six months (which is considered to have begun with his administrative suspension on March 10, 2021), continuing through Sept. 10, 2021 (end of the Stage 3 Challenger season and final Masters event). He will be eligible to return for Last Chance Qualifiers and Champions.”

Recently, Tenz was permanently recruited by Sentinels from Cloud 9 and will be playing for them from now on. This news has somehow affected Sinatraa in several ways, as he was one of the team's best players prior to his ban.

Sinatraa was left in tears on Twitch after streaming alongside his former teammate ShahZaM earlier today. pic.twitter.com/k3DB2nuH0Z — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 2, 2021

In the stream he said:

He wanted to convey this message to his fans and wanted them to know how sad he is.

ShahZaM was quick to apologize for accepting the invite.



“I just got invited to play and I played. It was honestly a mistake. Don't think I'm taking a stance."https://t.co/eLmzioRf8D — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 2, 2021

He said:

Sinatraa needs to complete professional conduct training or else he won't be able to play competitive Valorant again.It can be seen that Sinatraa is not happy with everything going around him and is really sad with his life. Fans might have to wait a bit longer before they can see their favorite player play again.