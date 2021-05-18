Sinatraa gets a 6 month ban from competitive Valorant for "not cooperating with investigation"

Jay “Sinatraa” Won has been banned from competitive Valorant for six months by Riot Games.

In a ‘Competitive Ruling’ news article released on the official Valorant website, Riot Games have stated that Sinatraa’s ban from competitive Valorant is a result of his uncooperative behavior with the Tournament Operator’s investigation, which violates Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy.

Breaking: Riot has suspended Jay 'Sinatraa' Won for 6 months from #VALORANT competitive play for misrepresenting facts, making false statements, and being uncooperative during the Tournament Operator’s investigation into sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/JtPzad3nZG — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) May 17, 2021

Sinatraa was barred from Valorant esports for the course of the investigation by Riot Games after he was alleged by his ex-girlfriend, Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez as a perpetrator of sexual assault. Sinatraa’s Valorant team, Sentinels, also benched him and launched an internal investigation.

Although the sexual assault investigation was picked up by law enforcement, Riot’s ruling comes as a significant sign in this matter.

The Competitive Operations team of Riot Games had serious concerns with Sinatraa’s conduct during the course of the investigation. In a matter as serious as sexual assault, Sinatraa was not only uncooperative with the investigation, but he also misrepresented certain facts and made false statements.

Quite notably, Sinatraa also did not fulfill his public commitment on social media to provide the full audio and video clip which he referred to in the post where he addressed the allegations.

Riot’s ruling stated that:

“Jay “Sinatraa'' Won has violated Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy and will be suspended for six months (which is considered to have begun with his administrative suspension on March 10, 2021), continuing through Sept. 10, 2021 (end of the Stage 3 Challenger season and final Masters event). He will be eligible to return for Last Chance Qualifiers and Champions.”

On top of that, he needs to complete professional conduct training before being allowed to play competitive Valorant again.

Valorant pro Sinatraa’s behavior shows egregious nonchalance, which is least expected when it’s a matter as grave as sexual assault. And Riot’s ruling of today clearly shows that they are not going to indulge such behavior from a Valorant pro.