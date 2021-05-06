Will Sinatraa make a Valorant comeback soon?

According to speculation, Jay "Sinatraa" Won might be on his way back to Valorant soon, despite the sexual abuse allegations that were made against him.

The player was suspended from the Valorant Champions Tour by both Riot Games and his team, Sentinels, both of whom launched internal investigations to look into the matter. Sinatraa has been inactive since the allegations were raised against him, by his former girlfriend, Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez.

Sinatraa was recently spotted playing Valorant with some other professional players after the incident. His teammate, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, had this to say on stream after completing a match with him:

“I still can’t talk about Sinatraa yet or everything that happened.”

Even his current girlfriend, Emma “Emmyuh,” while replying to a Twitch comment on one of her recent streams, revealed that Sinatraa might return in a week.

But Emmyuh retracted her statement on Twitter, as has been suggested by Esports Talk host, Jake Lucky’s tweet.

Sinatraa’s girlfriend has taken back the statement that Jay could be returning to Valorant streams next week. Despite this, Jay has still said something along the same lines. I guess we wait and see. pic.twitter.com/yofbXWfNw2 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 4, 2021

Valorant community’s reaction to Sinatraa's comeback speculations

The Valorant community was left excited with the news of Sinatraa’s possible return to Valorant.

A Reddit user, u/Phamous3k, posted on r/ValorantCompetitive on this matter and shared Esports Talk’s video. Numerous fans have weighed in with their thoughts on the situation as well.

Fans also discussed Sinatraa's return on Twitter.

sinatraa will be back, now one thing is left, ranked.............. — Penguin (@PenguinVal_) May 3, 2021

sinatraa back in a week?????????? — kes (@sanoytooo) May 4, 2021

Sinatraa playing ranked valorant & might come back to streaming. Hmmm — MarcusAntonio. (@SauceyDuh) May 5, 2021

my boy @sinatraa is coming back POGGGGG — guy in green (@danieladley) May 5, 2021

sinatraa returning to streaming already? oof — ♥ 𝐥𝐢𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐩 ♥ (@TrentCasper) May 4, 2021

Riot and Sentinels are yet to reveal the findings of their internal investigation on the sexual abuse allegations made against the player by his ex-girlfriend.

As of now, Sinatraa is still on a break and didn’t comment regarding his comeback to streaming. However, while playing Valorant with his in-game name as "west virginia," with T1’s Rahul "curry" Nemani, he wrote the following in the chatbox:

"I will be back streaming soon. Tell your family"

It is not yet clear whether Sinatraa will be making a return to Valorant soon or not. However, fans and the Valorant community's speculations suggest that his return to Valorant is imminent.