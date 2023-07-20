Venom's new look in Spider-Man 2 revealed ahead of SDCC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 revealed a new still of Venom ahead of its SDCC 23 panel. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, the game's Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar explained how much of a weighted decision it was for him, considering the character's iconic status in the comics. He also talked about how he eventually cast Candyman actor Tony Todd for the role.

This new look of Venom from Insomniac Games' upcoming addition to the Spider-Man franchise has certainly hyped fans up regarding what other details may emerge during the panel at the SDCC. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the third title in the franchise, after Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Venom's new look in Spider-Man 2: Insomniac Games' developer reveals art, talks about voice actor Tony Todd, and more

Venom is amongst the mightiest of Spider-Man's foes and is certainly held in high regard, similar to Green Goblin and Doc Ock. Venom was first teased at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man, where players discovered Norman Osborne introducing the symbiote to Harry Osborne, who was locked inside of a stasis chamber suffering from the disease that took his mother's life.

While talking with Entertainment Weekly, Bryan Intihar expressed why he chose Venom to be Spider-Man's major foe in the upcoming installment of game. He said:

"We wanted to try something very different, and I don't think you can get much more different from Doc Ock than you do Venom. It's about power, it's about strength, it's about being slighted, it's about Peter being involved much more in the creation of Venom. I think that's what attracted us."

Many fans may be aware of the shared history between Venom and Peter Parker. In comics, Peter had been one of the symbiote's earliest hosts, who not only increased the former's strength but also altered his personality negatively. This also seems to be a major plot point in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as heard in the voice lines of the gameplay reveal.

Tony Todd cast as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Venom vs Peter Parker and Miles Morales. (Image via Insomniac Games)

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bryan Intihar recalled how terrified he was of miscasting Venom and seemed to avoid it for as long as possible. Aware of the possible backlash from the franchise's fans, he was well aware of the stakes.

It wasn't until he heard Candyman actor Tony Todd's audition tape, that he was fully convinced. It was Todd's deep, growling voice in retrospect of Yuri Lowenthal's (Peter Parker) and Nadji Jeter's (Miles Morales) voice that landed him the role. Intihar iterated:

"Everything we talked about [with] Venom — that sense of strength, that sense of fear, that sense of overwhelming, so different from Peter — Tony embraces that completely in the performance."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 panel at SDCC 2023

Through a tweet earlier this month, Insomniac Games revealed that it would be holding a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The event will be held at Hall H of the venue, and is slated to begin on July 20, 2023, at 2:30 PM local time.

The company teased a deep-dive panel about symbiotic relationships. While it is unknown who will be Venom's host in the game, SDCC will be an exciting venue to reveal it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to be released on October 20, 2023, for the PlayStation 5.