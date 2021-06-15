Verizon commits $1 million to support women in gaming, partnering with EA, Riot, and Team Liquid 

Verizon has come up with a unique idea to boost the future of gaming.

Verizon has decided to invest $1 million to support women in gaming. They also announced partnership deals with Electronic Arts (EA), Dignitas, Riot Games and Team Liquid for this project.

Verizon powers 5G future for gaming:

Verizon is an American multinational telecommunication company. They demonstrated the impact of 5G technology on the entire gaming ecosystem, including developers, esports teams, and fans during their first E3 keynote.

The organization believes that the speeds, low latency, and capacity of Verizon’s superior 5G network will have huge implications for developers, esports teams and fans in the future. During the E3 keynote presentation, it showed how Verizon's 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) technology is fueling innovation for developers, esports teams and fans with partners Electronic Arts (EA).

Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon said:

"A powerful network is the foundation of the future of the gaming industry, and that network is Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband."

In partnership with Team Liquid, Verizon 5G is forming an innovative partnership that will reimagine fan engagement around the gaming industry’s biggest moments. They will try to provide fans with some new ways to experience their favorite events, and enabling streamers to engage fans live from those events for the first time.

Verizon has also focused on female players. They committed $1 million to increase female representation in gaming and STEM through the creation of the Verizon Game Forward Scholarship for female students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the creation of tech centers on the campuses to benefit the students, facilitated through non-profit organization, Cxmmunity.

Diego Scotti said:

"As we continue to work with our partners to build the future of the industry, we’re literally changing the game. 5G has massive implications for developers, esports teams and fans. As that ecosystem grows, a commitment to diversity, specifically around female representation, is crucial to continued innovation. The Verizon Game Forward Scholarship is an important action towards achieving the equity the industry needs."

However, the scholarship will be awarded to a team of five female students pursuing degrees in technology at five HBCUs: Delaware State University, Dillard University, Howard University, Morgan State University and Texas Southern University.

Edited by Gautham Balaji