"Consensus is about 10 mil" - Viewers speculate the number of views MrBeast's video on Ludwig's channel could get

Jimmy "MrBeast" and Ludwig discussed the number of views their collaborative video would get. Jimmy is known for his large-scale YouTube productions and excellent standards. However, his latest video, titled "I Buried $100,000, Go Find It," did not cut the standards Jimmy was initially aspiring for.

Ludwig was in town when the video was filmed and the duo decided to upload it to Ludwig's channel to see how it did. Speaking to Jimmy, the American YouTuber revealed that most of his chats predicted the video to get at least 10 million views. He commented:

"The consensus is about 10 mil."

Ludwig and MrBeast try to predict the amount of views their video will get

Ludwig and MrBeast took to Twitter to announce that the latter's latest video idea was lent to Ludwig's channel. In the intro to the video, Ludwig claimed that he had flown out to North Carolina to film a video with the YouTube star.

He also added that he had "scammed" Jimmy into giving him his video. He said:

"Remember when I flew to North Carolina to film a video with MrBeast? Well, somehow, I managed to scam him to upload it on my channel. I'll let him explain."

MrBeast @MrBeast



Go watch it ludwig @LudwigAhgren LMAO THIS IS DEFINITELY GONNA BE MY MOST VIEWED VIDEO LMAO THIS IS DEFINITELY GONNA BE MY MOST VIEWED VIDEO https://t.co/G8ZYkQixzg I spent a million dollars filming a main channel video but uploaded it on Ludwig’s channel to see how it’d do lolGo watch it twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s… I spent a million dollars filming a main channel video but uploaded it on Ludwig’s channel to see how it’d do lolGo watch it twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s…

Later in the day, while on a live stream, the duo speculated on the number of viewers the video was likely to get. The 24-year-old asked:

"Ludwig's chat, how many views do you think this video will get on his channel?"

Reading the various responses from his chat, Ludwig replied by saying:

"Seems like the consensus is about 10 mil."

Considering a typical MrBeast video would get over 50 million views on average, the 10 million figure underwhelmed Jimmy. Ludwig interjected by saying:

"I've never had a video get more than 5 mil."

Jimmy concluded the conversation by sarcastically suggesting Ludwig delete the channel if the video flops miserably.

Fans' reactions

Fans took to the YouTube clip to share their reactions to the video. Although most were impressed with the fresh idea, many believed Ludwig didn't have the same reach as Jimmy, and they didn't expect the video to do as well as it would have done on Jimmy's channel.

Fans react to the video (Image via Ludwig's YouTube)

Jimmy recently celebrated his 100 million subscriber mark on YouTube. In doing so, he became only the 2nd individual channel to achieve that feat.

