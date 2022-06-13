Watch: Voice actor and Twitch streamer reveals she has not found every character she voiced in The Elder Scrolls - Legends

Voice actress and Twitch streamer Roni "thatroni" spoke about her voice acting experience as various characters for the famous Bethesda title The Elder Scrolls - Legends.

During a recent stream, fans wanted to know more about her voice acting career and which gaming characters she's previously voiced. While describing her time working with Bethesda as a voice actor, Roni stated that she has voiced many characters but has only found two thus far.

Roni is a well-known actress, writer, and editor who has worked on titles such as The Last Shepherd, White Brick Road, and Free Diving.

Aside from this, she has also been a part of the video game industry as a professional voice actor who has worked in the famous card game, The Elder Scrolls - Legends.

The Twitch streamer hosted a short, two-hour long broadcast on June 13. Fans wanted to know what parts she had played for The Elder Scrolls - Legends (Skyrim). She responded by saying that she had voiced several characters, however, she has managed to find only two in-game characters:

"Voices in Skyrim! I recorded a bunch of characters and I didn't find all of them yet. I only found two - Old Farmer and Dark Brotherhood Slayer."

Timestamp: 01:01:56

She continued by mentioning how her IMDb profile page mentions that she's also voiced in-game characters like Khajiit and Breton that she has not found yet:

"But on my IMDb, it says that I've done Khajiit and Breton, which I did not find the Khajiit. I remember recording a lot of Khajiit lines but can't find my cards yet. I just got to play it! Got to play it more!"

Fans present in the Twitch chat suggested that the content creator should play the game on stream to find the missing voice lines herself. Her response was:

"See, I wanted to do that. I have the game on my iPad, but every time I try to stream on my iPad and then open up the game, it automatically cuts into the stream."

The Twitch streamer proceeded to take a look at the PC port of the card game and eventually got it on Steam.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's claims

thatroni's clip was a featured post on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFails, and more than 30 fans left their opinions in the conversation thread. Several fans joked by saying how Roni was one of the seven voice actors who voiced more than 700 NPCs in the Elder Scrolls universe.

Redditors began exploring the Twitch content creator's IMDb page:

Roni began her livestreaming career on the purple platform in February 2022 and has streamed mostly in the Just Chatting category. She's a budding Twitch streamer with 47 followers and averages six viewers per stream.

