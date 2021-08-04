Warzone cheat company trolls Raven Software on Twitter for CX-9 bug 

Warzone is a mess in Season 4, and things could not be worse for the game, with players leaving Verdansk every day due to a cheating problem. Hackers are present in every lobby, making life hell for legit players trying to grind the game.

The lack of an anti-cheat makes it easy for hackers to play the game. Even if they are somehow banned in one of Raven Software's ban waves, cheaters can simply create another profile and return.

Hackers are now showing off unreleased Dark Aerher camo in Warzone, causing players to lose all hope of the title. Completionist camos are difficult to acquire and require a lot of time to unlock. But it seems that using a few hacks players can do the same in an instant, rendering all the hard work of the legit players worthless.

Cheat makers troll Warzone devs and advertise hacks

At a time when things could not be worse for Raven Software, a company famous for selling cheats roasted Warzone devs on Twitter. Yesterday, Raven Software announced the launch of the new SMG, CX9, in Warzone. The weapon is promising and can challenge most meta weapons in Warzone with relative ease. Similar to the release of every new weapon, players are usually hyped about it and try to level it up quickly after unlocking the new weapon.

However, it was evident that there was some bug preventing players from leveling up the gun or completing the unlock challenges. Bugs are nothing new in Warzone but this meant players were derived of the new weapon soon after its release.

Raven Software quickly addressed the issue and let players know that they were aware of the bug and would fix it as soon as possible. However, popular cheat maker EngineOwning responded to the bug report on Twitter, mocking Raven Software and advertising its own hacks that enable players to automatically unlock every weapon without a minute of grind.

Sorry to hear this!

In case you still wanna use it, our Unlock All Feature unlocks all guns including the CX-9 — EngineOwning.to (@engineowningto) August 3, 2021

They did not stop here. In a follow-up tweet by Raven Software, reporting that the CX-9 issue has been addressed in Warzone, the cheat makers replied sarcastically that players must be relieved to have such a prompt company and enquired when the anti-cheat is coming.

Phew, what a relief! Finally a company we can trust and that delivers so much needed fixes! 🙏

Who, if not you, is able to guarantee that everything can be unlocked. I don't know who could.



Next fix anti-cheat? 👁️👄👁️ — EngineOwning.to (@engineowningto) August 4, 2021

This is certainly a wake-up call for Activision, and Warzone desperately needs to be made rid of hackers if the title is to see a future in the long run.

