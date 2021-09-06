Warzone has a new spectator bug that will definitely break the game

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will launch soon and players will be treated with a huge content drop. The new update will bring new operators, weapons and modes to the classic Call of Duty Battle Royale.

New map & modes, Hudson & Judge Dredd, “The Numbers,” and more are coming to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with Season Five Reloaded.https://t.co/HXeNq706K4 pic.twitter.com/2GsjPV5p8n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 2, 2021

Raven Software and Activision have also promised to launch a new, improved anti-cheat to the free-to-play title, that will see hackers and cheaters get banned from Warzone more efficiently.

A few days ago, Raven Software banned 50,000 Warzone accounts, bringing the count to over two million accounts banned to date.

Warzone is still not bug free in Season 5

However, even with all the improved mechanics, Warzone is still not bug free. Bugs are nothing new for Warzone players as since the launch of the title in 2020, multiple bugs and glitches have terrorized players in Verdansk.

Players have seen unique bugs like invisible skins, no crosshair weapons and even non-interactive doors that automatically send players to the Gulag. Raven Software is usually prompt at fixing these, but with every new update, new bugs surface in Warzone.

New bug lets spectator see through walls in Warzone

Warzone player Csmith1875, posted a clip on the official Warzone subreddit that shows the player tracking enemies from behind a closed door and killing a team swiftly with very accurate shots.

The clip will look very suspicious if anyone watches it without the audio as it seems like the player has wall hacks. However, with the audio on, it is revealed that the player is intently listening to the calls from his teammate who is spectating the game.

The door does not appear on the teammate's screen and therefore, he is able to give accurate positioning of the enemies inside the room. With a bit of good communication and a bug, the player is able to wipe out the team without even engaging in a crossfire gunfight.

This bug is extremely game-breaking, and if players decide to exploit it on Verdansk, Warzone players are in a load of trouble. Here's hoping Raven Software takes quick notice of this bug and fixes it before it becomes a raging issue.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded releases on September 9, 2021.

