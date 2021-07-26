Warzone players discuss Anti-cheat solutions as Activision sits dumb on hacker issue

Warzone might be the most popular Battle Royale game on the planet but it is in a messy state, with players leaving the game for other alternatives every other day. One of the biggest Warzone streamers ever, Dr Disrespect, is one of the most recent names on the list who has left the game due to frustration.

There are multiple reasons why players are frustrated with Warzone. The title is filled with hackers and glitches. While Raven Software is continuously correcting the bugs, hackers seem to have set up shop in Verdansk with no signs of leaving.

While both Activision and Raven Software claim that they do not tolerate any kind of cheating in the game, both have done very little to prove their point. There are multiple ban waves that take place periodically, and Raven Software claims to have banned over one million accounts to date, but players still do not see hacker-free lobbies. The only reason behind this tragedy is the lack of a working anti-cheat.

Every multiplayer shooter title has a working anti-cheat in place, with the exception of Warzone. This has led to hackers streaming their games, hackers in pro-tournaments and more examples of hackers getting banned and simply making a comeback through a new account.

Reddit user WavingBuddy has started a discussion on the issue. Warzone players complained that hackers are only increasing in the game.

The surge of cheaters in Warzone has not stopped with just PC lobbies. Last month, there were reports of console hacks coming out and PlayStation players are already encountering aim-bots on consoles.

Disabling Crossplay is not helping console players on Warzone

Crossplay allows various platforms to get matched in the same lobby. PC and console players can play together, but it also means hackers in PC lobbies can easily get to the console players.

Disabling crossplay was an option back in the day. Now, hackers using undetectable aim-bots on consoles is making life difficult for Warzone players.

If this issue is not addressed by Activision and Raven Software soon, players will ultimately seek refuge in other titles. With Halo: Infinite and Battlefield 2042 releasing later this year, the end of Warzone might not be too far away.

