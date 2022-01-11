Warzone is in the grasp of another invisible skin soon after the January 5 patch 

Warzone is a complete mess at the moment as players are spotting tons of glitches on the new Caldera map. Reports of the demon glitch making a comeback have already rattled the community.

Furthermore, players have reported a new skin that has gone invisible in Caldera, days after Raven Software patched a different invisible skin in the game.

GrumpyBooda @BoodaGrumpy Warzone patch notes! No more invisible skin. Warzone patch notes! No more invisible skin. https://t.co/Tzv3RcXbEc

The tier 100 skin from this season's Battle Pass was severely bugged and the Awoken Francis Operator skin was reportedly invisible in Caldera. However, after a long wait, the devs reported that they have fixed the skin in a January 5 patch. Soon after, multiple reports came in of a new skin from 2021 which turns invisible on the Caldera map.

Wraith from 2021 Season 3 is the newest invisible operator skin in Warzone

Redditor u/andrewkbmx posted a clip from a match where footsteps of a player could be heard, but upon sighting only a floating head could be spotted. Equipped with the overpowered Bren, the player was able to remove the invisible opponent running the 'Wraith' operator skin.

The parts visible are the head and the weapon, while the rest of the body is neatly camouflaged by the glitch. Since Wraith was a Battle Pass skin from Season 3 in April 2021, it is by definition a pay-to-win asset in the game currently.

Freya "Wraith" Helvig is the latest pay-to-win skin on Caldera (Image via Activision)

This is not the first time multiple invisible skins are terrorizing the game. The pitch black Roze skin has been a nuisance for the longest time. It is unknown how many players are currently abusing the Wraith skin.

Daxmon @DaxmonTV ahora Wraith esta invisible. jajaja ahora Wraith esta invisible. jajaja https://t.co/nn8czYzXUr

Raven Software is expected to take note of this glitch soon before havoc descends once again in Warzone. Until then, players need to be on the look out for floating heads around bushes or trees.

