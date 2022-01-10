Call of Duty Warzone players react to gameplay changes coming to the game

January 2022 brought a major set of changes to Call of Duty Warzone. Some of the changes had been requested by the community for a long time.

The full set of changes was informed to all Call of Duty Warzone players via tweets from the official Twitter handle of Raven Software. While many players are happy with the changes, some are less than pleased. Call of Duty Warzone players also tweeted that more issues persist in the game.

It now remains to be seen how the update patches will impact Call of Duty Warzone moving forward. As usual, not all players have been appeased by the changes, but it's a positive sign that changes have finally been made.

Community reactions as Call of Duty Warzone brings major changes to double barrels and threshold in Plunder

There was perhaps nothing more bizarre than the Double Akimbo shotguns and how they played out in Call of Duty Warzone.

They have been absurdly powerful since their inception.

While it's completely expected that shotguns should be powerful at short range, the weapon has now been nerfed. This led to the community remembering once again how strange the weapon still is, even after the change.

There have rarely been weapons so strong in Call of Duty Warzone that they have felt broken.

It was not just Reddit users who discussed the absurdity of the entire weapon.

KRNG Hero 🚀 @TheMarkOfAHero @RavenSoftware Thank you, I just got bodied by double barrels like 10 minutes ago and got off to cuddle my girlfriend, and now with this tweet I can play again @RavenSoftware Thank you, I just got bodied by double barrels like 10 minutes ago and got off to cuddle my girlfriend, and now with this tweet I can play again

Call of Duty Warzone will also be more relaxed with weapon nerfs to reward the players for their investments

While the patch on January 7 does contain certain weapon nerfs, Raven Software has also spoken about making certain changes in the way they use their patches to change weapons. It's now expected that the nerfs will be a lot more respectful towards the players' efforts and investments.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Appreciate excerpts like that in patch notes. @RavenSoftware Thanks for addressing people’s concerns with spending time leveling a weapon only for it be nerfed and made useless.Appreciate excerpts like that in patch notes. @RavenSoftware Thanks for addressing people’s concerns with spending time leveling a weapon only for it be nerfed and made useless. Appreciate excerpts like that in patch notes.

There has also been a change in the cash threshold for Overtime in the Plunder mode, which has been increased to 2 million from 1.

Call of Duty Warzone is still suffering crashes on console and fans are not happy

While many players have been appreciative of the work, console players are far from happy. Apparently, the crash issues that have affected their experiences in the past remain in the game.

Dajitkam_.08 @datjitkam @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware You guys need to fix your game now making my console crash and stuff @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware You guys need to fix your game now making my console crash and stuff

RAVAG3R_0F_G0DZ @Ravag3r_0f_g0dz @RavenSoftware Can we get a fix for the consoles? I play on ps4, and the game makes my console crash, everyday. about 4-5 times. I CAN NOT turn it off. I have to physically unplug it and re-plug it in. it corrupts my files often. deleting and redownloading is tedious and time consuming... 🙄🙄 @RavenSoftware Can we get a fix for the consoles? I play on ps4, and the game makes my console crash, everyday. about 4-5 times. I CAN NOT turn it off. I have to physically unplug it and re-plug it in. it corrupts my files often. deleting and redownloading is tedious and time consuming... 🙄🙄

At this point, Raven Software is yet to officially acknowledge the issue of Call of Duty Warzone crashing on consoles.

Edited by R. Elahi