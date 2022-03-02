Warzone players exploits loadout bug, turns Finn into sprint and fire machine

Warzone exploits are an everyday occurrence and players often wriggle out tactics to bug out game mechanics and take unfair advantage of them. From dark Roze skins to overpowered weapon attachments, this community has seen it all.

A new loadout exploit has propped up, allowing players to wield an LMG like a hip-fire SMG in Warzone.

For those unaware, players in the battle royale title cannot sprint and fire LMGs. Usually movement is restricted to strafing while firing any weapon while aiming down sights.

On hip firing, players can jump and slide, but with low mobility weapons like LMGs, the movement is quite tedious even with hip-fire.

However, a Rebirth Island player has found a way around the movement struggle and attached a perk that will allow for sprinting movement with the Finn LMG. It will make close range gunfights as easy as with SMGs like MP40 or Mac-10.

Gung-Ho exploit allows Warzone players to sprint and fire Finn LMG

A Twitter post by a Warzone player has received some traction after it showcased the Finn LMG hip firing players to their death on Rebirth Island while sprinting. While it looks like the player might be cheating, it is an exploit made possible by the Gung-Ho perk.

Gung-Ho in Vanguard allows players to fire any SMG while sprinting. Somehow, if included in the Finn loadout, players can get the same advantage out of an LMG. Finn hits hard and can take down players much quicker with a low hip-fire recoil, which makes this exploit a problem.

The XRK Chainsaw stock on Finn makes this weapon a hip fire only weapon. Add the Gung-Ho exploit and it will fry any competition. The slow mobility that is characteristic of the Finn LMG is completely removed with the Gung-Ho perk, allowing players to go crazy with their slide cancelations and jump shots.

Players can expect this exploit to be removed from the game as Raven Software's Trello board suggests they are aware of the bug and might remove it in the next update.

